BOOST Lottery Announces Gamified Global Lottery, BOOSTER Frenzy, and Marketplace Launch

Road Town, Tortola, BVI, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOOST Lottery is excited to unveil its innovative global online lottery platform, designed to disrupt traditional lottery systems.

The project, built on the fast and transparent Elysium blockchain, merges gamified elements with NFT-based enhancements. It brings live lottery draws to life, giving players more control over both chances and rewards.

A New Era of Gamified Online Lotteries

With the $BOOST token as its native currency, the platform enables users to supercharge their lottery ticket with unique BOOSTERS. Supercharging improves users’ chances of winning, as well as the prize money they receive. Users can compete in the new event called BOOSTER Frenzy, collect, trade and upgrade BOOSTERS in the projects marketplace.

BOOST Lottery is the new definition of lottery gaming, with features such as catering to the modern player:

Global Accessibility: Open to participants of all geographical boundaries.

Gamified Engagement: Players actively impact their odds and prize potential.

Blockchain Fairness: It's built on Elysium—the fastest blockchain—for fair play.

Live Draw Shows: A show of giveaways and interactive entertainment.

Charity Involvement: A share of the sales will go to benefit charitable causes through the "Play It Forward" program.

The core is the $BOOST token. It lays the foundation for seamless transactions and ensures that players' activities are appropriately incentivized on the platform.

BOOSTERS and the BOOSTER Frenzy Event

BOOSTERS are revolutionary NFTs that power up the lottery tickets with multipliers for LUCK and WEALTH:

LUCK BOOSTERS improve the odds of winning.

WEALTH BOOSTERS multiply prize amounts, up to 10,000x.

Every new BOOSTER features a hidden multiplier revealed through an exciting scratch interaction. This trait adds a layer of chance and fun to ticket customization. The BOOSTER Frenzy event runs from January 8th to February 10th, 2025, offering players a chance to earn:

Weekly LUCK BOOSTERS by completing community tasks.

A special WEALTH BOOSTER by completing all tasks, with the chance to win one of three ultra-rare WEALTH BOOSTERS.

The BOOSTER marketplace will enable players to buy, sell, and trade BOOSTERS with revealed multipliers. The marketplace feature will be live the week of February 10th, 2025. This strategic tool allows players to optimize their tickets and unlock exclusive bonuses.

About BOOST Lottery

BOOST Lottery is a global online lottery platform powered by the $BOOST token and the Elysium blockchain. BOOST Lottery brings together gamification, blockchain transparency, and responsible gambling to offer a vibrant, interactive, and fair experience for players.

With custom tickets, NFT BOOSTERS, and a vibrant community, BOOST Lottery has an ambitious roadmap.

A portion of the proceeds supports charitable initiatives, further enhancing the mission of "playing it forward." To ensure a healthy token valuation, BOOST Lottery incorporates a buyback and burn program for $BOOST tokens. This deflationary strategy aims to add long-term value for players.

As the lottery sector grows, BOOST Lottery positions itself as a modern Web3 alternative, giving power back to the player. The team has designed an ecosystem that leverages blockchain technology and gamification to redefine lottery gaming.



Anyone interested in learning more about BOOST Lottery can visit its official website and the social pages below.

