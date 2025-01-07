ACAMS Welcomes Industry Veteran Bill Fox to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACAMS, the leading international membership organization dedicated to fighting financial crime, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Fox to its Board of Directors. A recognized leader in anti-financial crime (AFC) enforcement and regulation, Fox brings a wealth of experience that will strengthen ACAMS' role in combating illicit finance worldwide.

Fox, who recently retired from the Bank of America as Global Head of Financial Crimes, previously served as Director of the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). He has been at the forefront of financial crime prevention for over four decades with critical experience in regulatory strategy and cross-sector collaboration.

“Bill Fox’s appointment represents our commitment to attracting leadership that not only understands the evolving nature of financial crime but is also passionate about building solutions that truly enhance the impact of our global community,” said Neil Sternthal, CEO of ACAMS. “His perspective and vision will help ensure ACAMS continues to support AFC practitioners in staying ahead of fast-moving regulatory, technological and geopolitical changes.”

Fox’s extensive career highlights the importance of collaboration in combating illicit finance effectively. “Throughout my career, I’ve learned that it takes all of us - across industries and borders, within the public and private sectors - working together to fight financial crime,” said Bill Fox. “I’m honored to join the ACAMS Board and look forward to contributing to its mission of educating, informing, and connecting those on the front lines of this work.”

ACAMS board members echoed their support for Fox’s appointment. “Bill is a leader who has consistently pushed boundaries to combat financial crime with innovation and urgency,” said Adam Reinmann, ACAMS Board Chair. “We believe that a stronger ACAMS translates to better outcomes for fighting financial crime. His experience will add immense value as ACAMS tackles today’s AFC challenges head-on,” added Harper Mates, ACAMS Board Member.

Fox’s appointment to the Board came after ACAMS concluded 2024 which saw it build on its commitment to innovation and growth, surpassing 115,000 members including anti-money laundering/counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT), sanctions, crypto and anti-fraud professionals. In 2024, ACAMS launched groundbreaking initiatives: the inaugural Global AFC Threats Report, the Certified Anti-Fraud Specialist (CAFS) certification, the Export Controls and Strategic Trade certificate, and three additional scholarships in the U.S., France and Hong Kong. ACAMS hosted over 15 events globally, including its flagship Assemblies in Las Vegas, Hollywood and Europe, connecting the AFC community worldwide.

