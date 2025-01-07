Regenx Receives Funding Support to Advance Proprietary Technology

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp. (“Regenx” or the “Company”) (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and funding of up to $50,000 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) supporting a research and development project to continue the advancement of Regenx’s proprietary technology that extracts precious metals from end-of-life catalytic converters. The research is being conducted by Regenx’s scientific team based in the Vancouver, BC area.

“We thank the NRC IRAP team, including their industrial technology advisor (ITA), for actively advising and giving valuable guidance through the whole process. We believe this support will benefit our company, our stakeholders and for the economy of Canada,” stated Regenx’s CEO, Don Weatherbee.

About Regenx Tech Corp.

Regenx Tech is a cleantech, urban mining company that recycles end-of-life diesel catalytic converters using its innovative and environmentally friendly proprietary technology for the recovery of precious metals, such as platinum and palladium. Learn more at www.regenx.tech .

For further information contact:

REGENX TECH CORP. ‎

Investors@Regenx.Tech

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.