Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Breakthrough Transgenic Development Inspired by Darwin's Bark Spider

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, is happy to announce the successful creation of a new transgenic, inspired by the Darwin's bark spider (Caerostris darwini). This milestone represents a significant leap forward in the production of high-performance recombinant spider silk, setting the stage for a new benchmark for strength and toughness in engineered materials.

Darwin's bark spider silk has been documented by some studies as the toughest biological material ever measured, over 10 times tougher than para-aramid fibers, the material used in bulletproof vests and other high-strength applications. Drawing upon these insights, Kraig Labs has successfully incorporated key genetic elements of this remarkable silk into its proprietary transgenic silkworms to create a scalable production system for this amazing material.

"This breakthrough underscores our commitment to pioneering cutting-edge materials inspired by nature's most extraordinary designs," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Biocraft Laboratories. "By leveraging the unique properties of Darwin's bark spider silk, we are advancing the boundaries of what's possible in biomaterial science and bringing us closer to commercial-scale production of ultra-high-performance fibers."

The Company’s research team has integrated key genetic sequences derived from Darwin's bark spider silk proteins into silkworms. This process combines the strength and elasticity of the Darwin's bark spider silk with the efficiency of traditional silkworm silk production. This new transgenic marks the next in a series of transformative materials that Kraig Labs is developing for the textile, defense, medical, and industrial sectors.

"We recently reported that our molecular biology team was firing on all cylinders. Today's announcement is a public disclosure of just one of the many breakthroughs that they recently achieved," said COO of Kraig Labs, Jon Rice. "I expect that 2025 will be a year filled with many new and exciting developments from our labs while our production team delivers metric ton production of our existing hybrids."

The Company sees this breakthrough as further reinforcement of its leading position in sustainable spider silk-based supermaterials. The Company's transgenic silk technology not only opens the door for new commercial applications but also represents a significant step towards reducing environmental impacts in textile manufacturing.

For details about other recent advancements the Company has made, please see the Company's investor conference at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or through the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.