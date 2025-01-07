Reviva to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2025 Investor Healthcare Summit

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will participate in a webcasted presentation at the Lytham Partners 2025 Investor Healthcare Summit, taking place virtually on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Company Webcast

The webcasted presentation will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, January 13, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/health2025/ or directly at https://lythampartners.com/health2025/rvph. A replay of the presentation will also be available through same links.

1x1 investor meetings will be available after the event upon request by contacting your Lytham representative at RVPH@LythamPartners.com .

About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD

www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Bruce Mackle

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com