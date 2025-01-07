Armlogi Announces New 500,000 Square Foot Warehouse Sublease in St. Louis Metro Area

WALNUT, CA, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced the sublease of a 500,000-square-foot e-commerce facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, part of the St. Louis Metro Area. The facility is located in Gateway Commerce Center, providing immediate access to Interstates 255 and 270 within minutes of Interstates 55, 70, and 64.

The facility features 39-foot clear heights and is equipped with 100% climate control capability through sixteen 50-ton remote terminal units (RTU). The property includes approximately 11,705 square feet of office space with staff break areas and 1,700 square feet of shipping/receiving offices with restrooms. The facility’s infrastructure includes 6,000amp/480V/3-phase power service, 79 dock positions, and two drive-in doors to support high-volume operations.

The Edwardsville location offers significant operational advantages, being just 16 miles from UPS and FedEx Ground hubs and 9-24 miles from CSX, Norfolk Southern, BNSF Railway, and Union Pacific intermodal facilities. The facility is enhanced with modern logistics capabilities, including early suppression, fast response (ESFR) fire suppression, LED lighting, high-volume, low speed (HVLS) fans, two battery charging areas with approximately 40 charging stations, and three backup generators. A dedicated IT/server room features independent HVAC, Halon fire suppression, and UPS systems.

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, “This strategic sublease in the St. Louis Metro Area enhances our Midwest distribution capabilities. We anticipate that the facility’s technical attributes, coupled with its location in a market that offers access to 70% of the U.S. population within a two-day drive, will enable us better to serve our clients’ evolving e-commerce and logistics needs. Additionally, the area’s strong labor market, featuring a concentration of transportation and warehouse workers in the St. Louis Metro, is expected to support our operational goals.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With eleven warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

