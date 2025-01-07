Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 02 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
7 January 2025
Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares
ROCKWOOL A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Thomas Kähler
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Chairman of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code
|A shares (DK0010219070)
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2,499.00 DKK
|400
d) Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume: -
- Price: -
e) Date of the transaction: 2025-01-06
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Christian Juel Kähler
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Person closely associated with Thomas Kähler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ROCKWOOL A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
|A shares (DK0010219070)
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2,500.00 DKK
|40
d) Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume: -
- Price: -
e) Date of the transaction: 2025-01-06
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Helena Juel Kähler
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Person closely associated with Thomas Kähler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ROCKWOOL A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
|A shares (DK0010219070)
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2,500.00 DKK
|40
d) Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume: -
- Price: -
e) Date of the transaction: 2025-01-06
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Valdemar Juel Kähler
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Person closely associated with Thomas Kähler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ROCKWOOL A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
|A shares (DK0010219070)
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2,500.00 DKK
|40
d) Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume: -
- Price: -
e) Date of the transaction: 2025-01-06
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Further information:
Torben Schwaner Dehlholm
Group General Counsel
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00
Attachment