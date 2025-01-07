Inspirato Announces Plans to Expand Its Curated Portfolio of Residences and Destinations

DENVER, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the premier members-only luxury vacation club is excited to share its plans for significant expansion in 2025 and beyond. This initiative intends to add new homes in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations while enhancing its portfolio in key existing markets to provide members with a truly unparalleled travel experience.

New & Expanded Destinations

Europe: Amalfi Coast, Bodrum, Capri, Côte d'Azur, Istanbul, Mallorca, Mykonos, Paris, Podgorica, Sardinia

This planned expansion underscores Inspirato's commitment to curating exceptional travel opportunities, giving members access to an even broader array of luxurious accommodations in iconic destinations.

“We are truly excited about 2025 and the opportunities it brings to elevate our brand, and significantly enhance the mix of luxury homes and destinations we offer our members,” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato. “Our vision is to ensure Inspirato consistently delivers the luxury experiences our members expect while always keeping an eye on the profitability of the Club.”

Partner with Inspirato

Inspirato is actively seeking new luxury residences to join its portfolio. Homeowners and property developers interested in partnering with Inspirato are encouraged to visit www.inspiratorealestate.com for more information.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a members-only luxury vacation club that provides exclusive access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.