SEALSQ and WISeSat Unite to Launch Six New Generation Satellites in 2025 Equipped with Advanced Post-Quantum Technology

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that in cooperation with WISeSat AG (“WISeSat”), both subsidiaries of WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), will launch six next-generation satellites in 2025. Each satellite will feature incremental advancements in post-quantum cryptography and secure communication technologies, further solidifying their leadership in satellite-based IoT solutions.

The first of the new generation satellites will be launched on January 14, 2025, from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, in partnership with SpaceX.

This ambitious deployment is part of a groundbreaking initiative to establish a secure, scalable satellite constellation supporting machine-to-machine (M2M) communication via space. Powered by SEALSQ’s post-quantum semiconductors and WISeSat’s expertise in IoT satellite communication, the constellation is designed to meet the growing demand for resilient and scalable solutions across industries such as logistics, precision agriculture, and critical infrastructure.

The constellation operates on a Satellite-as-a-Service (SataaS) model, providing industries with seamless access to cutting-edge satellite capabilities without requiring extensive infrastructure investments. By ensuring secure IoT data transmission and real-time automation, the constellation delivers unparalleled solutions for businesses requiring robust and adaptive satellite services.

This collaboration reinforces SEALSQ and WISeSat’s commitment to advancing secure communication technology and leveraging space as a platform for innovation. With six launches planned for 2025, the satellite network will continuously integrate the latest technological advancements, ensuring it remains at the forefront of security, scalability, and reliability.

For more information on joining the WISeSat constellation or exploring its capabilities, please visit WISeSat or contact Press@WISeKey.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.