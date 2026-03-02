SEALSQ to Showcase at Embedded World 2026 Quantum-Resistant Chips and Advanced ASIC Innovations by IC’Alps

Geneva, Switzerland, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or the “Company”), a leader in semiconductors, public key infrastructure (PKI), and post-quantum technology hardware and software, today announced its participation in Embedded World 2026, alongside its ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) design services subsidiary IC’Alps. Embedded Word 2026 event will take place from March 10-12, 2026, at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Germany.

Embedded World is the world’s leading trade fair for embedded systems, serving as a critical hub for the global embedded electronics industry. It brings together thousands of professionals, innovators, and decision-makers to explore cutting-edge technologies, address emerging challenges like cybersecurity and quantum threats, and drive advancements in secure hardware and trusted device identities.

This year, SEALSQ’s booth (Hall 5, Booth 178) will be themed around Formula One racing and its official partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team, symbolizing the pursuit of ultimate performance, precision, and trust, qualities that define both the high-stakes world of Formula One and the secure, future-proof embedded solutions SEALSQ delivers.

Key Highlights at Hall 5, Booth 178:

Discover Some of the First Available Quantum Resistant Chips on the Market QVault TPM: Standalone security chip with hardware-isolated key storage, secure boot, device attestation, and platform integrity verification, provides eamless integration for industrial gateways, embedded PCs, medical devices, network equipment, and more. QS7001: Secure RISC-V microcontroller platform with built-in hardware Root of Trust, native PQC algorithms (NIST-selected standards), secure boot, firmware authentication, and updates. It is optimized for industrial control, smart energy, automotive ECUs, robotics, and secure IoT edge devices.

Quantum Root of Trust & PKI & Trust Services

End-to-end hardware-anchored device identities, zero-touch provisioning, certificate lifecycle management, continuous attestation, secure OTA updates, and integration with AWS IoT, Azure, Matter. Enables secure scaling of large device fleets in compliance with evolving cybersecurity and post-quantum regulations. ASIC & Secure ASIC Design Services via IC’Alps

Full-turnkey custom ASIC/SoC (System-on-Chip) development, from architecture and co-design to verification, production (partner of TSMC, Intel Foundry, X-Fab, ams-OSRAM, GlobalFoundries) testing, and secure supply chain. Strengths include low-power design, high performance, miniaturization, robust IP protection, first-time-right silicon, and cost/performance feasibility studies. Secure features include hardware Root of Trust, secure boot, hardened crypto IPs, PQC readiness, targeting a variety of segments, from medical (implantable), to industrial, automotive/e-mobility, smart energy, critical infrastructure, and beyond. Proof-of-Concept Collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor

Drawing on SEALSQ’s unique expertise in post-quantum security integration, the collaboration creates a unified TPM-FPGA architecture that demonstrates how advanced PQC capabilities can be embedded at the hardware level to significantly strengthen edge security. FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) is a reprogrammable integrated circuit that enables hardware functions to be adapted after manufacturing.

This reference design highlights SEALSQ’s ability to extend quantum-resistant protection across diverse semiconductor platforms, accelerating industry adoption in alignment with emerging PQC standards (NIST, CNSA 2.0, and others). Live demonstrations will be available at the Lattice Semiconductor booth (Hall 4, Booth 528).

Visitors are warmly invited to Hall 5, Booth 178 to experience the Formula One-themed booth, meet the SEALSQ and IC’Alps teams, view live demonstrations, and explore how our solutions can secure and accelerate your next-generation embedded designs.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

