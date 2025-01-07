HERE and BMW Group extend partnership on AI-powered mapping system for automated driving and enhanced road safety

HERE provides high-precision, lane-level map data to power advanced driver assistance and automated driving functions in upcoming BMW vehicles.

AI-powered, unified mapping system from HERE enables BMW Group to comply with Intelligent Speed Assistance regulations and maximize safety ratings under the New Car Assessment Program.

More than 53 million vehicles from multiple automakers sold across Europe and North America utilize HERE maps for advanced driver assistance and automated driving use cases.

Las Vegas, CES 2025 – HERE Technologies and the BMW Group today announced an extended partnership focused on improving the driving experience, road safety, and the delivery of software-defined vehicle (SDV) architecture.

As of this year, new BMW models will utilize a unified stack of standard and high-definition (SD/HD) map data from HERE to enable a range of driving functions, from lane-level positioning to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving. The highly detailed and continuously updated map from HERE supports BMW with its compliance with the European Union’s Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) regulation and helps BMW to achieve top ratings in the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

All data from HERE for the BMW Group, including lane-level models of the road network, will be powered by UniMap, HERE’s groundbreaking AI-powered, unified mapping system. UniMap aligns all SD, ADAS and HD data into one single semantically consistent digital representation of the world. This is essential for powering an increasing number of use cases requiring location data within an SDV architecture. Designed to interplay with the vehicle sensors, UniMap enables the creation of a data flywheel leading to a continuously updated map and improved driving experiences.

"An AI-powered unified mapping system is essential for software-defined vehicles. It simplifies development, lowers costs, and accelerates time-to-market for automakers building unique location-based services and solutions," said Gino Ferru, SVP and General Manager EMEA at HERE Technologies. "By powering BMW Group's next-generation head unit with our comprehensive mapping portfolio – spanning navigation, ADAS, and automated driving through UniMap – BMW drivers will benefit from a safer and more comfortable driving experience."



HERE is the global market leader for automotive-grade maps designed to power navigation, ADAS and automated driving. Today, more than 220 million cars have been sold with a HERE map on board. This includes more than 53 million cars sold across Europe and North America using HERE maps for ADAS and automated driving use cases.



At the end of 2023, BMW Group and HERE announced that the HERE HD Live Map powers the BMW Personal Pilot Level 3 highly automated driving function, allowing drivers to take their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road under certain conditions. Since March 2024, the function is available for the new BMW 7 Series to be used on motorways in Germany. When activated, the system will allow a vehicle to drive itself in conditionally automated mode at a maximum speed of 60 km/h in heavy traffic.



As of 2022, the HERE HD Live Map enables the BMW Level 2+ “Highway Assistant” driving function in the United States and Canada for the BMW 7 Series and other premium models. It allows hands-free driving on interstates and highways up to 130 km/h(80 mph), provided drivers remain focused and ready to take control. Since 2023, the “Highway Assistant” is also available in Germany. BMW is currently the only automaker with the permission to offer hands-off eyes-on (Level 2) and hands-off eyes-off (Level 3) automated driving functions in one car model (the 7 Series) – both powered by HERE.



