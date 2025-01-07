MIT Student Shares Educational and Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Michelle Lam after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2023. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Michelle Lam received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during her first year at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.

Since receiving the scholarship, Lam has been excited to develop new skills in designing, building, problem-solving, and manufacturing alongside relationships with others in her program. In January, she will begin an internship at Design that Matters to design low-cost incubators for use in developing countries.

“Michelle has an exciting future ahead of her, and I’m proud SBB Research Group Foundation could support someone dedicated to using their skills to help others," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Lam’s success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies

