Press Release – No. 2 / 2025

Steven R. Smith, MD, joins Zealand Pharma as Senior Global Medical Advisor in Obesity

Copenhagen, Denmark, January 7, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that Steven R. Smith, MD, has joined Zealand Pharma as Senior Global Medical Advisor – Obesity, as of January 1, 2025. Steven will report to David Kendall, Chief Medical Officer, and will support Zealand’s obesity research and clinical development programs.

“We are very excited to welcome Steven to our team here at Zealand,” said David Kendall, Chief Medical Officer, Zealand Pharma. “As a recognized global leader in obesity and metabolism research, Steven will play a central role across the research and development organization as we advance our innovative peptide-based assets for the treatment of obesity and related health conditions.”

Dr. Smith brings 30 years of clinical and translational research experience in obesity, diabetes, and metabolism with over 300 scientific publications. Prior to joining Zealand Pharma, Steven was Chief Scientific Officer at the AdventHealth Research Institute, where he developed and led the strategic research agenda across the organization. During his 15-year tenure at AdventHeath, he served as founding scientific director of the Translational Research Institute, with a focus on translating scientific discoveries into improved clinical care for the patient. Steven has held several academic positions, including adjunct professorships at Johns Hopkins University, the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, and the Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute. He is also a past President of The Obesity Society. Steven holds a medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas and postdoctoral experience from Baylor University Medical Center and the Ochsner Clinic.

“It is a very exciting time in obesity research right now and Zealand Pharma has a strong pipeline of differentiated and innovative assets,” said Steven Smith, MD. “I am looking forward to working closely with my talented new colleagues and playing our part in addressing one of society’s biggest health care challenges.”

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

