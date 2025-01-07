Alstom SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 7 January 2025

Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)

  


REGULATED INFORMATION

 


Date Number of shares with a nominal value of €7 Gross number of
voting rights
7 January 2025 461,510,538 461,510,538


   About Alstom    
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.

 

  		 
 
   Contacts Press:

Thomas ANTOINE - Tel.: +33 (0) 6 11 47 28 60 

thomas.antoine@alstomgroup.com

Samuel MILLER – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 65 47 40 14
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

 

Investor relations:

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com

 

Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56  
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com

  		 

