SAFE GROUP - 16th Journées Thérapeutiques Interventionnelles Vertébrales et Ostéo-Articulaires: presentation of Professor Maestretti's clinical results on the Sycamore device

16th Journées Thérapeutiques Interventionnelles Vertébrales et Ostéo-Articulaires: presentation of Professor Maestretti's clinical results on the Sycamore device

Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle - France – January 7, 2025 at 6pm. Safe announces that Professor Gianluca Maestretti, Head of Orthopaedics at the Freiburg Hospital, will present his clinical results on the Sycamore device at the 16th Journées Thérapeutiques Interventionnelles Vertébrales et Ostéo-Articulaires, to be held in Nice on January 24, 2025.

Professor Maestretti, a recognized expert in orthopaedic surgery, will share his clinical observations on the use of Sycamore, an innovative device for the minimally invasive treatment of vertebral fractures. This presentation will be followed by a discussion with a panel of experts in interventional radiology, highlighting the growing impact of this technology in the field of spinal care.

This intervention is part of a wider demonstration of the device, which has already been presented at the XI MAMMI International Meeting - Diagnostic and Mini-invasive Spine Treatments - in Cagliari, Italy, from 8 to 10 December 2024. The event, organized by the Radiology Department of the Holy Trinity Hospital, was attended by internationally renowned specialists, reinforcing the recognition of the Sycamore device in the medical world.

The device, developed by Safe Orthopaedics, stands out for its ability to offer minimally invasive treatment of vertebral fractures, responding to a growing demand for solutions that are less traumatic and quicker for patients. This technology enables interventional radiologists to effectively treat vertebral fractures while minimizing risks and reducing recovery times.

The introduction of the Sycamore device into clinical practice marks a strategic step forward for Safe Orthopaedics, paving the way for a fast-growing specialty: interventional radiology. Minimally invasive treatments confirm Safe Orthopaedics' position as a key player in the innovation of therapeutic solutions for spinal pathologies.

