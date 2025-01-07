Expand Your Awareness Of The World Around You With 500 Meticulously Curated Multicultural Teachings and Proverbs

Charleston, SC, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Those who seek truth and the freedom it brings in this world are looking for a key to unshackle their minds, and if you haven't looked past your own culture, you may be missing something in plain sight.

“I am not particularly wise. I’m just a Hippie artist who loves to research interesting topics,” said author Sharron Montague Loree. “And I have fallen in love with an artform called ‘proverbs.’”

Sharron’s This Emerging Wisdom compiles over 500 unique proverbs from around the world that illustrate meaningful life lessons, like:

Everyone smiles and laughs in the same language.

Be someone's miracle.

Do your best, then, don't worry, be happy.

“When I became curious about multicultural wisdom [I found that] wisdom is not stuffy; it is down-to-earth, basic, and essential.”

Used as a coffee table book, meditation guide, or daily prayer, these proverbs can help any reader grow their self-awareness.

This Emerging Wisdom is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Sharron Montague Loree was born in Detroit, Michigan. When Sharron graduated from Edwin Denby High School, her photo was in the Detroit News, because she had won so many art awards in a yearly national competition. After high school, Sharron attended Art School For The Society Of Arts And Crafts in Detroit, then she attended Wayne State University, also in Detroit. Sharron obtained a Bachelor Of Science Degree In Psychological Studies from Empire State College in New York. Sharron has a daughter, a son and a granddaughter who all help make the world a better place. Sharron is a painter. Throughout her life she has been employed as a nursery school teacher. She was a live-aboard in a commercial fishing marina in Redondo Beach, California. Now, Sharron lives in a small town in The Mojave Desert in Southern California.

