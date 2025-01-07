Top Mental Health Research Achievements of 2024 from BBRF

New York, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) has announced the 2024 Leading Research Achievements by BBRF grantees, prizewinners, and scientific council members. It includes important studies of suicide, childhood anxiety, depression, eating disorders, cocaine addiction, and other aspects of brain and behavior illness.

The 2024 Leading Research Achievements are:

Suicide Risk Fluctuates Across the Menstrual Cycle, Affecting Different Women Differently

Tory Anne Eisenlohr-Moul, Ph.D., University of Illinois, Chicago

Preliminary Trial of Psychoactive Drug Ibogaine Yields ‘Initial Evidence’ for Powerful Therapeutic Potential

Nolan R. Williams, M.D., Stanford University

In Childhood Anxiety, CBT Helps By Normalizing Hyperactive Brain Circuits, Study Finds

Simone P. Haller, D. Phil, National Institute of Mental Health

How Immune Activation May Alter the Brain and Cause Depression-Related Behavior During Chronic Social Stress

Scott J. Russo, Ph.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Flurin Cathomas, M.D., Mount Sinai / Psychiatric University Hospital Zurich

A Food-Seeking Circuit in the Brain That Can Override Hunger or “Fullness” Signals May Shed Light on Eating Disorders

Fernando M. C. V. Reis, Ph.D., University of California, Los Angeles

Avishek Adhikari, Ph.D., University of California, Los Angeles



A Stem Cell-Based Therapeutic ‘Rescue Strategy’ is Developed for Timothy Syndrome, an Autism Spectrum Disorder

Sergiu P. Pasca, M.D., Stanford University

New First-in-Class Schizophrenia Medicine Reduced Positive and Negative Symptoms in Decisive Phase 3 Trials

Steven M. Paul, M.D., Karuna Therapeutics

Carol A. Tamminga, M.D., University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical School

Study of One Psychedelic Drug Suggests How It Might be Modified to Eliminate Psychedelic Effects While Retaining Therapeutic Ones

Lyonna F. Parise, Ph.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Experiments Point to Possible Next-Gen Drug Therapies for Bipolar Disorder, Including for Lithium Non-Responders

Anouar Khayachi, Ph.D., McGill University

Team Develops an Innovative, Implantable Ultrasound Device to Stimulate Neurons in Deep-Brain Regions

Canan Dağdeviren, Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Network Connectivity Patterns in High-Risk Pre-Adolescents Correctly Predicted Depression Symptom Onset 2 Years Later

Dylan G. Gee, Ph.D., Yale University

Researchers Develop ‘Mood Instability’ Measures to Re-Think How Best to Care for Bipolar Disorder Patients

Sarah H. Sperry, Ph.D., University of Michigan

Evidence Grows of the Effectiveness of Rapid-Acting Brain Stimulation to Treat Bipolar Depression

Nolan R. Williams, M.D., Stanford University

Yvette I. Sheline, M.D., University of Pennsylvania

A Possible Biomarker for Cocaine Misuse and a Novel Treatment for Cocaine Addiction Based on Compound in Rosemary

Kevin T. Beier, Ph.D., University of California Irvine School of Medicine

tDCS Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Fares Well in Trials for PTSD and Major Depression

Mascha van ’t Wout-Frank, Ph.D., Brown University

Cynthia H. Y. Fu, M.D., Ph.D., King’s College London, UK

A Strategy to Sharply Blunt Addictive Reward From Opioids While Retaining Their Pain-Relieving Properties

Francis S. Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Weill Cornell Medicine

For journal citations and more information about the 2024 Leading Research Achievement researchers and their projects, click HERE.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $461 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.