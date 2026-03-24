New York, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Depression is a fundamentally episodic psychiatric disorder, but the mechanisms that drive mood-state transitions over time are not well understood. We hope you’ll join us for a free webinar, “Probing and Rescuing Dysfunctional Brain Circuits in Depression” on April 14, 2026 at 2:00pm ET., where Dr. Conor Liston will present findings from a series of parallel studies in preclinical mouse models and in patients with depression aimed at developing new treatment approaches by identifying the cellular and circuit-level mechanisms that initiate and sustain mood-state switches.

The guest speaker, Conor Liston, M.D., Ph.D., is a professor of psychiatry, developmental psychobiology and neuroscience at Weill Cornell Medical College. He is also a BBRF Scientific Council Member and a recipient of a 2013 Young Investigator Grant. The host, Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., is President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

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About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $476 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

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