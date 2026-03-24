Probing and Rescuing Dysfunctional Brain Circuits in Depression

A Free Webinar From The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

 | Source: Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Depression is a fundamentally episodic psychiatric disorder, but the mechanisms that drive mood-state transitions over time are not well understood. We hope you’ll join us for a free webinar, Probing and Rescuing Dysfunctional Brain Circuits in Depression on April 14, 2026 at 2:00pm ET., where Dr. Conor Liston will present findings from a series of parallel studies in preclinical mouse models and in patients with depression aimed at developing new treatment approaches by identifying the cellular and circuit-level mechanisms that initiate and sustain mood-state switches.

The guest speaker, Conor Liston, M.D., Ph.D., is a professor of psychiatry, developmental psychobiology and neuroscience at Weill Cornell Medical College. He is also a BBRF Scientific Council Member and a recipient of a 2013 Young Investigator Grant. The host, Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., is President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

Register Now

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation
The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $476 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachments 

 

            




    

        

            
                Webinar Host

                        

                
            
            
                Webinar Presenter

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Brain Circuits
                            
                            
                                BBRF
                            
                            
                                Depression
                            
                            
                                Mental Health
                            
                            
                                Webinar
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading