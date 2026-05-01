Experts Highlight What Parents Need to Know About Child and Adolescent Mental Health

New York, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With youth mental health continuing to be a major concern for families across the country, experts are emphasizing the importance of helping parents recognize early signs of distress and take proactive steps to support their children’s emotional well-being. From early childhood through the teenage years, mental health plays a critical role in overall development—and early attention can make a lasting difference.

“Mental health is an essential part of a child’s overall health,” said Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. “The earlier we recognize signs of distress and provide support, the better the outcomes can be.”

Recognizing the Signs Early

Children and adolescents don’t always have the words to express what they are feeling. Instead, distress often shows up through behavior. Experts note that symptoms of mental health challenges may include:

Expressing fears or excessive worries

Becoming unusually quiet, withdrawn, or disengaged

Clinginess or difficulty separating from caregivers

Struggling to connect with peers or showing significant discomfort in social situations

Excessive shame or guilt

Changes in sleep or eating patterns

Repetitive behaviors or rigidity

Difficulty adapting to change

Avoiding activities or situations they would typically enjoy

While any one of these behaviors may be part of normal development, patterns that persist or intensify over time require attention.

When It’s More Than “Just a Phase”

It can be tempting to assume that changes in mood or behavior are simply part of growing up. And sometimes, they are. But when symptoms last for weeks or longer, interfere with school, friendships, or family life, or cause noticeable distress, experts say it’s important not to dismiss them.

Parents are encouraged to trust their instincts and seek additional guidance when something feels off.

What Parents Can Do

Parents play a powerful role in supporting their child’s mental health. Experts recommend:

Pay attention to changes: Notice shifts in behavior, mood, or daily functioning

Notice shifts in behavior, mood, or daily functioning Create a safe space for communication: Encourage open, judgment-free conversations

Encourage open, judgment-free conversations Support emotional development: Help children identify and understand their feelings

Help children identify and understand their feelings Promote flexibility and resilience: Encourage problem-solving, adaptability, and healthy coping strategies

Encourage problem-solving, adaptability, and healthy coping strategies Seek help when needed: Pediatricians, mental health professionals, and school counselors can provide valuable support

Building Resilience Starts Early

Resilience does not mean shielding children from every challenge. It means helping them develop the tools to manage difficulties and recover from them. Supportive relationships, consistent routines, and opportunities to build confidence all contribute to stronger mental health.

“When children feel supported and understood, they are better equipped to handle life’s challenges and build the resilience they need to thrive,” Dr. Borenstein added.

Learn More:

For more information on child and adolescent mental health, including anxiety and depression, watch these episodes of the PBS television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein:

Additional resources:

About the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $476 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

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