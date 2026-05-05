New York, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We know that positive emotions motivate us to pursue important goals, savor experiences, counteract the cardiovascular effects of stress, and maintain vital social bonds. However, a relatively untouched question remains: Can positive emotions also be a source of dysfunction in particular contexts, or when not appropriately managed? In a free webinar, “Positive Emotion and Reward Disturbance in Mood Disorders” on May 12, 2026 at 2pm ET, Dr. Gruber will discuss her lab's work to delineate the nature of positive emotion disturbance in people with and without a history of mood difficulties. By studying healthy people, people at risk for mood disorders, as well as adults and adolescents with mood disorders, she seeks to develop new ways of understanding positive mood disturbance as well as treatments to enhance emotional well-being and sustainable happiness.

The guest speaker, June Gruber, Ph.D., is a professor in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience at the University of Colorado Boulder. Dr. Gruber also received Young Investigator Grants in 2013 and 2019. The host, Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., is President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

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About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $476 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

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