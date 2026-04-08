Understanding Hoarding Disorder: A Serious and Often Misunderstood Mental Health Condition

New York, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoarding is often portrayed as extreme clutter, homes filled with piles of belongings and chaotic living conditions. But mental health experts emphasize that hoarding disorder is far more complex than simply having too much “stuff.” It is a serious and treatable mental health condition that affects millions of individuals and families across the United States.

Hoarding disorder is characterized by a persistent difficulty discarding possessions, regardless of their actual value. Individuals may experience significant distress at the thought of parting with items, leading to accumulation that disrupts living spaces and daily functioning. Symptoms may begin in adolescence but typically worsen over time, especially without treatment.

“These behaviors are not simply about clutter or collecting,” said Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. “Hoarding reflects underlying mental health challenges that deserve understanding and care. Reducing stigma is an important step in helping people seek the support they need.”

Beyond clutter, hoarding can pose serious health and safety risks. In severe cases, accumulated items may block exits, create fire hazards, attract pests, and make homes unsanitary. Everyday activities such as cooking, bathing, or sleeping can become difficult or impossible.

The emotional impact can be equally significant. Individuals with hoarding disorder often experience shame, social isolation, and strained relationships with family members or neighbors. Fear of judgment may prevent people from seeking help, allowing the condition to worsen over time.

Hoarding behaviors can stem from a range of psychological factors, including anxiety, trauma, grief, and difficulty with decision-making. Many individuals form strong emotional attachments to objects, viewing them as sources of comfort, identity, or security. The condition also frequently co-occurs with other mental health disorders, including depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

The good news: effective treatment is available. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) tailored specifically for hoarding disorder can help individuals build skills for organizing, decision-making, and gradually reducing clutter while addressing the emotional significance of possessions. In some cases, medication may also be beneficial.

Equally important is a compassionate approach. Experts caution that shaming or forcing individuals to discard items can increase distress and resistance. Meaningful progress typically involves gradual change, trust, and professional support.

“Hoarding disorder is a treatable condition, and with the right support, individuals can make meaningful changes that improve their daily lives,” added Dr. Borenstein. “Increasing awareness and access to care can help more people take that first step toward recovery.”

To learn more about hoarding disorder and other mental health topics, viewers can tune into Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, airing nationally on public television stations (check local listings) and streaming on PBS.org. A list of local airtimes is available at https://www.bbrfoundation.org/healthy-minds-tv.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $476 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

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