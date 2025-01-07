Silly Nice Joins Forces with FarmOn! Foundation to Revive New York’s Rural Agriculture

New York, NY, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice, the renowned Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand from Harlem, is proud to announce its partnership with the FarmOn! Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to securing the future of family farms and sustainable agriculture in rural America.

Starting in 2025, Silly Nice will support FarmOn! Foundation’s impactful educational programs at Empire Farm aimed at nurturing the next generation and revitalizing rural economies.

Founded by Tessa & Eric Williams, the FarmOn! Foundation has been addressing a growing concern: the lack of succession planning on 1% of family farms left to feed us across the United States.

With a significant number of young people migrating to urban centers, family-owned farms are increasingly left without the next generation aligned to carry on the tradition of sustainable farming.

FarmOn! Foundation has made it its mission to bridge this gap by providing hands-on education, entrepreneurship training, and advocacy to ensure the continuity of sustainable, ethical, and profitable farming practices to foster the next generation of farmers to feed us.

As part of this collaboration, Silly Nice will contribute both financial support and raise awareness about the importance of agricultural education. Silly Nice's founders, LeVar Thomas and Shane Breen, are committed to community growth and will use their platform to support FarmOn! Foundation's programs, which include internships on organic farms, policy advocacy for family farms, and training programs designed for young and beginning farmers.

"We believe in the power of nurturing entrepreneurship and inspiring young people to step into sustainable careers in farming," said LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice. "Supporting FarmOn! aligns with our values as a socially responsible brand. Together, we can help ensure that future generations have the skills they need to feed the world sustainably."

FarmOn! Foundation was established in 2011 with the goal of creating a replicable model for conscious food production and distribution that can be shared with communities across the nation. Its core values center around four guiding principles: nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering agricultural education, lobbying for family farms, and rebuilding rural economies.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Silly Nice, a brand that shares our commitment to community, sustainability, and innovation," said Tessa Williams, Co-Founder of FarmOn! Foundation. "By working together, we can inspire the next generation of farmers and help fill the critical gap in rural America."

Silly Nice is committed to making a positive impact through its 501(c)(3) status, and this partnership represents a significant step in supporting causes that align with its ethos. The FarmOn! Foundation provides educational experiences on working organic farms, policy advocacy for rural agriculture, and entrepreneurship training for young farmers, all of which contribute to the larger goal of making sustainable agriculture a profitable and viable career option.

New Yorkers can expect to see Silly Nice actively promoting FarmOn! Foundation's mission across its platforms, encouraging individuals to get involved and make a difference in the future of agriculture. With an emphasis on educational outreach, Silly Nice will be helping to promote the message that sustainable farming is essential for the survival of rural economies and vital to the health of the planet.

Silly Nice products are currently available in over 90 dispensaries across New York, and the brand’s support of FarmOn! Foundation is another example of its commitment to creating positive social impact in the communities it serves.

To learn more about FarmOn! Foundation, visit their website at www.FarmOn.org or connect with them on social media at @FarmOnFarmOn. For more information on Silly Nice and its products, visit www.SillyNice.com .

