NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI Inc. (OTC: GLAI) announces the acquisition of Tectu Biz Ltd., an Israeli company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. This acquisition strengthens Global AI’s position in the AI sector and supports the company’s growth and innovation goals.

About Tectu Biz Ltd.

Tectu develops AI and machine learning solutions to drive digital transformation. The company partners with organizations to streamline operations, address challenges, and create new opportunities.

Tectu’s Core Offerings:

AI governance platforms – Technology solutions enable organizations to manage the legal, ethical, and operational performance of their AI systems Technology Solutions – Tectu designs and delivers AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and advanced IT tools to help businesses stay competitive. Digital Transformation – Tectu integrates AI into digital tools to enhance customer experiences, improve operations, and create new revenue streams. The company works across industries and provides tailored AI strategies. System Modernization and Product Discovery – Tectu updates enterprise systems to meet current technological standards. The company conducts product discovery to identify operational inefficiencies and recommends AI solutions to improve processes. Data Platforms – Tectu builds data platforms that support AI and machine learning, improving data analysis and operational performance. Innovation and Research – Tectu advances AI and machine learning through research and development through client collaborations to develop and test AI-driven technology solutions.

Strategic Benefits:

Strengthen Innovation – Tectu’s expertise expands Global AI’s product offerings.

– Tectu’s expertise expands Global AI’s product offerings. Build a Technology Platform – The acquisition lays the foundation for future AI acquisitions and partnerships.

– The acquisition lays the foundation for future AI acquisitions and partnerships. Improve Efficiency – The companies will share services and best practices to streamline operations.

– The companies will share services and best practices to streamline operations. Expand Market Presence – The acquisition increases access to North American and European markets.

– The acquisition increases access to North American and European markets. Invest in AI Development – The combined company will increase research into generative AI and machine learning.



Leadership Comments

Darko Horvat, Founder of Global AI Inc., stated:

“We welcome Tectu to our organization. Tectu’s AI and machine learning expertise complements our goals and enhances our ability to serve clients and pursue growth.”

Ari Margalit, Co-Founder and CEO of Tectu, said:

“We are proud of our Tectu team and the company we have built. Joining Global AI represents an exciting new chapter and a decisive step toward expanding our global impact. It reflects our deep confidence in their vision and the future we can create together.”

Future Outlook

This acquisition aligns with Global AI’s long-term growth strategy. The company remains focused on expanding its market position and developing AI solutions that drive industry progress.

Forward-Looking Statements

