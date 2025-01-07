Richardson Electronics Reports Second Quarter Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Q2 FY25 net sales increased 12.1% YoY, the second consecutive quarterly YoY increase

Green Energy Solutions (GES) net sales increased 129% from Q2 FY24

Richardson Electronics ended Q2 with positive operating cash flow for the third consecutive quarter, $26.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt

Management expects YoY sales growth and higher profitability for FY25

LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended November 30, 2024. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

“Our second quarter results included new program wins and continued improvement in demand across our GES and PMT markets. These trends drove a 129%, or $3.4 million year-over-year increase in GES sales and an 85% increase in sales to our semi-conductor wafer fab customers. While Canvys sales declined by $0.4 million year-over-year, we expect a pick-up in Canvys sales for the remainder of fiscal 2025," said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, CEO, and President.

“We generated positive operating cash flow for the third straight quarter, ending the quarter with no debt and $26.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. Our strong balance sheet allows us to support current business needs and make investments in our long-term growth strategies. We continue to expect higher year-over-year sales and profitability for the full fiscal year supported by sequential backlog growth,” concluded Mr. Richardson.

Second Quarter Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $49.5 million, a 12.1% increase from $44.1 million in the prior year’s second quarter.

Year-over-year net sales growth for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was due to higher sales in GES and the Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT). GES sales increased $3.4 million, or 129.0% from last year’s second quarter driven by higher sales of wind turbine battery modules. PMT sales increased $3.1 million, or 9.9% from the second quarter of fiscal 2024 primarily because of higher demand from the Company’s semiconductor wafer fab customers.

Sales growth for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was partially offset by a $0.7 million, or 22.8% decrease in Healthcare sales due to lower CT tube, system and parts demand. Canvys sales also declined year-over-year by $0.4 million or 6.0%, reflecting challenging market conditions in Europe.

Backlog totaled $142.6 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $137.4 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The sequential increase was primarily in GES with a small increase in Canvys. The Company’s sales pipeline remains robust, and while the timing of orders can vary quarter-to-quarter, management expects backlog to continue to strengthen in fiscal 2025.

Gross margin for the second quarter was 31.0% of net sales compared to 28.4% during the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Richardson Healthcare’s gross margin improved to 35.7%, up from 14.8%, as a result of an improved product mix and manufacturing efficiencies. GES gross margin increased to 32.0% from 29.2% due to product mix. PMT also posted an increase in gross margin to 30.3%, compared to 28.5%, due to favorable product mix. Canvys gross margin decreased to 31.7% from 33.5% primarily due to higher freight costs.

Operating expenses were $16.0 million, compared to $14.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation expenses, including incentives expense tied to sales growth.

Operating loss was $0.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to an operating loss of $2.0 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Other expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.4 million, compared to other expense of $0.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Income tax benefit was $0.3 million, or an effective tax rate of approximately 28.8%, versus an income tax benefit of $0.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 21.6% in the prior year’s second quarter.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $0.8 million, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Loss per common share (diluted) was $0.05 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to loss per common share (diluted) of $0.13 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was approximately breakeven versus negative $1.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter.

The Company improved its solid financial position and had cash and cash equivalents of $26.6 million as of November 30, 2024, versus $23.0 million as of August 31, 2024. Cash generated during the second quarter of fiscal 2025 primarily related to lower accounts receivable. The Company invested $0.5 million during the quarter in capital expenditures related to its facilities and IT systems, versus $1.5 million during last year’s second quarter.

Financial Summary for the Six Months Ended November 30, 2024

  • Net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2025 were $103.2 million, an increase of 6.7%, compared to net sales of $96.7 million during the first six months of fiscal 2024. Sales increased by $1.5 million or 2.3% for PMT, $7.1 million or 100.8% for GES and $0.6 million or 10.5% for Healthcare offset by a decrease of $2.7 million or 15.7% for Canvys.
  • Gross profit increased to $31.8 million during the first six months of fiscal 2025, compared to $29.8 million during the first six months of fiscal 2024. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin was 30.8% of net sales during the first six months of fiscal 2025, the same as during the first six months of fiscal 2024.
  • Operating expenses increased to $32.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025, compared to $30.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. The increase in operating expenses resulted primarily from higher employee compensation expenses.
  • Operating loss during the first six months of fiscal 2025 was $0.4 million, compared to operating loss of $0.5 million during the first six months of fiscal 2024.
  • Other expense, for the first six months of fiscal 2025, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.1 million, as compared to other expense of $0.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024.
  • The income tax benefit was $0.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025 compared to an income tax benefit of $0.1 million during the first six months of fiscal 2024.
  • Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2025 was $0.2 million, versus a net loss of $0.6 million during the first six months of fiscal 2024. Net loss per common share (diluted) was $0.01 for the first six months of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.04 loss per common share (diluted) for the first six months of fiscal 2024.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 26, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of February 7, 2025.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

In addition to the results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) included throughout this press release, the Company has provided information regarding “EBITDA” (a “non-GAAP financial measure”). This non-GAAP financial measure reflects earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization expenses. Detailed reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Management believes that the disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in assessing the Company’s financial performance excluding items that are not considered by the Company to be indicative of the Company’s ongoing results. Our management uses this non-GAAP financial measure along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in evaluating our financial performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.  The non-GAAP financial measure presented herein, as determined and presented by the Company, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measure incorporated herein is not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP measurements. The non-GAAP financial measure should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 5, 2024, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. Approximately 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

 
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  Unaudited  Audited 
  November 30, 2024  June 1, 2024 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $26,635  $24,263 
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $373 and $323, respectively  25,765   24,845 
Inventories, net  110,687   110,149 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  2,441   2,397 
Total current assets  165,528   161,654 
Non-current assets:      
Property, plant and equipment, net  20,166   20,681 
Intangible assets, net  1,521   1,641 
Right of use lease assets  2,321   2,760 
Deferred income tax assets  5,566   5,500 
Other non-current assets  123   209 
Total non-current assets  29,697   30,791 
Total assets $195,225  $192,445 
Liabilities      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $19,978  $15,458 
Accrued liabilities  15,633   15,404 
Lease liabilities current  1,075   1,169 
Total current liabilities  36,686   32,031 
Non-current liabilities:      
Deferred income tax liabilities  75   90 
Lease liabilities non-current  1,246   1,591 
Other non-current liabilities  1,027   781 
Total non-current liabilities  2,348   2,462 
Total liabilities  39,034   34,493 
Stockholders’ Equity      
Common stock, $0.05 par value; 12,359 and 12,254 shares issued and outstanding on November 30, 2024 and June 1, 2024, respectively  618   613 
Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; 2,049 shares issued and outstanding on November 30, 2024 and June 1, 2024  102   102 
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued      
Additional paid-in-capital  73,793   72,744 
Retained earnings  82,026   83,729 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (348)  764 
Total stockholders' equity  156,191   157,952 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $195,225  $192,445 
         


 
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  November 30, 2024  December 2, 2023  November 30, 2024  December 2, 2023 
Net sales $49,491  $44,130  $103,216  $96,711 
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization  34,165   31,588   71,464   66,905 
Gross profit  15,326   12,542   31,752   29,806 
Selling, general and administrative expenses, inclusive of depreciation and amortization  15,995   14,488   32,107   30,280 
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets  (2)  70   (4)  70 
Operating loss  (667)  (2,016)  (351)  (544)
Other expense (income):            
Interest income  (45)  (86)  (103)  (157)
Foreign exchange loss  437   343   160   246 
Other, net  (4)  18   (1)  50 
Total other expense  388   275   56   139 
Loss before income taxes  (1,055)  (2,291)  (407)  (683)
Income tax benefit  (304)  (494)  (246)  (113)
Net loss  (751)  (1,797)  (161)  (570)
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax  (1,748)  631   (1,112)  590 
Comprehensive (loss) income $(2,499) $(1,166) $(1,273) $20 
             
Net loss per share:            
Common shares - Basic $(0.05) $(0.13) $(0.01) $(0.04)
Class B common shares - Basic  (0.05)  (0.12)  (0.01)  (0.04)
Common shares - Diluted  (0.05)  (0.13)  (0.01)  (0.04)
Class B common shares - Diluted  (0.05)  (0.12)  (0.01)  (0.04)
             
Weighted average number of shares:            
Common shares – Basic  12,315   12,226   12,258   12,198 
Class B common shares – Basic  2,049   2,052   2,049   2,052 
Common shares – Diluted  12,315   12,226   12,258   12,198 
Class B common shares – Diluted  2,049   2,052   2,049   2,052 
             


 
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  November 30, 2024  December 2, 2023  November 30, 2024  December 2, 2023 
Operating activities:            
Net loss $(751) $(1,797) $(161) $(570)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:            
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)  141   (268)  (241)  (305)
Depreciation and amortization  1,015   1,116   2,059   2,114 
Inventory provisions  84   192   223   277 
Share-based compensation expense  313   283   906   766 
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets  (2)  70   (4)  70 
Deferred income taxes  (21)  51   (79)  46 
Change in assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable  4,721   1,790   (1,137)  6,252 
Inventories  (1,617)  (3,069)  (1,741)  (6,220)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  67   (618)  38   (209)
Accounts payable  500   1,233   4,664   (1,132)
Accrued liabilities  641   1,502   546   378 
Other  374   315   804   348 
Net cash provided by operating activities  5,465   800   5,877   1,815 
Investing activities:            
Capital expenditures  (517)  (1,515)  (1,443)  (2,656)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment        7    
Net cash used in investing activities  (517)  (1,515)  (1,436)  (2,656)
Financing activities:            
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  163   15   307   342 
Cash dividends paid on common and Class B common stock  (853)  (845)  (1,703)  (1,688)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility        1,000    
Repayment of revolving credit facility        (1,000)   
Other  3      (159)  (119)
Net cash used in financing activities  (687)  (830)  (1,555)  (1,465)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (661)  190   (514)  94 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  3,600   (1,355)  2,372   (2,212)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  23,035   24,124   24,263   24,981 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $26,635  $22,769  $26,635  $22,769 
                 


 
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit
For the Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal 2025 and 2024
($ in thousands)
 
By Strategic Business Unit
 
Net Sales
       
  Three Months Ended  FY25 vs. FY24 
  November 30, 2024  December 2, 2023  % Change 
PMT $34,397  $31,292   9.9%
GES  5,974   2,609   129.0%
Canvys  6,851   7,291   -6.0%
Healthcare  2,269   2,938   -22.8%
Total $49,491  $44,130   12.1%


  Six Months Ended  FY25 vs. FY24 
  November 30, 2024  December 2, 2023  % Change 
PMT $68,599  $67,036   2.3%
GES  14,060   7,003   100.8%
Canvys  14,489   17,180   -15.7%
Healthcare  6,068   5,492   10.5%
Total $103,216  $96,711   6.7%
             


 
Gross Profit
    
  Three Months Ended 
  November 30, 2024  % of Net Sales  December 2, 2023  % of Net Sales 
PMT $10,430   30.3% $8,905   28.5%
GES  1,914   32.0%  761   29.2%
Canvys  2,171   31.7%  2,440   33.5%
Healthcare  811   35.7%  436   14.8%
Total $15,326   31.0% $12,542   28.4%


  Six Months Ended 
  November 30, 2024  % of Net Sales  December 2, 2023  % of Net Sales 
PMT $20,632   30.1% $20,416   30.5%
GES  4,288   30.5%  2,341   33.4%
Canvys  4,792   33.1%  5,805   33.8%
Healthcare  2,040   33.6%  1,244   22.7%
Total $31,752   30.8% $29,806   30.8%
                 


 
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the Second Quarter and First Six months of Fiscal 2025 and 2024
($ in thousands)
 
EBITDA
    
  Three Months Ended 
  November 30, 2024  December 2, 2023 
       
Net loss $(751) $(1,797)
Income tax benefit  (304)  (494)
Depreciation & amortization  1,015   1,116 
EBITDA $(40) $(1,175)
       
  Six Months Ended 
  November 30, 2024  December 2, 2023 
Net loss $(161) $(570)
Income tax benefit  (246)  (113)
Depreciation & amortization  2,059   2,114 
EBITDA $1,652  $1,431 
         


   
