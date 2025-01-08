INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Inspired Entertainment, Inc. on Behalf of Inspired Entertainment Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired Entertainment” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE) on behalf of Inspired Entertainment stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Inspired Entertainment has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 8, 2023, Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a gaming technology company, announced that it had discovered accounting errors in its financial statements dating back to January 1, 2021, primarily related to the capitalization of software development costs under U.S. GAAP standards. These errors required the company to restate its financial results for these periods, and thus, Inspired Entertainment delayed releasing its third-quarter 2023 financial results to address the issue. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company then determined that the Company’s financial statements, including press releases, earnings statements, investor presentations, and issued reports, made January 1, 2021, and onwards, should no longer be relied upon and require restatement. A broader review of the company’s accounting practices is underway, with input from its current independent accounting firm, though the extent of further adjustments remains unclear.

On this news, the price of Inspired Entertainment shares declined by $3.07, or approximately 29.52%, from $10.40 per share on November 8, 2023, to close at $7.33 on November 9, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inspired Entertainment shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: