ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 03 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

8 January 2025

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 3 – 7 January 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]428,700 1,114,619,694
3 January 20251,7002,508.504,264,450
6 January 20251,8002,502.464,504,428
7 January 20252,5002,499.286,248,200
    
    
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)434,700 1,129,636,772

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 488,583 B shares corresponding to 2.26 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 3 – 7 January 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


SE-2025-03_EN SE-2025-03_Transactions B shares