Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 03 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

8 January 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 3 – 7 January 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 428,700 1,114,619,694 3 January 2025 1,700 2,508.50 4,264,450 6 January 2025 1,800 2,502.46 4,504,428 7 January 2025 2,500 2,499.28 6,248,200 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 434,700 1,129,636,772

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 488,583 B shares corresponding to 2.26 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 3 – 7 January 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

