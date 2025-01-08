HighCo: Shareholding

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement
of information		Total number of sharesNumber of shares without voting rights (*)Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
December 31, 202420 455 403817 84522 282 77421 464 929
November 30, 202420 455 403820 19422 282 34121 462 147
October 31, 202420 455 403818 99422 281 84121 462 847
September 30, 202420 455 403819 05122 330 22621 511 175
August 31, 202420 455 403817 85122 352 33621 534 485
July 31, 202420 455 403818 15022 352 33621 534 186
June 30, 202420 455 403813 39222 352 34021 538 948
May 31, 202420 455 403758 86122 374 87821 616 017
April 30, 202420 455 403714 86422 375 86021 660 996
March 31, 202420 455 403696 39122 376 74221 680 351
February 29, 202420 455 403700 84722 376 63621 675 789
January 31, 202420 455 403697 32822 376 63621 679 308
December 31, 202320 455 403701 32922 376 73621 675 407

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has nearly 500 employees.
HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

