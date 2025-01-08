Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Paris, January 8th, 2025

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on the 31st of December 2024 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

21,000 shares

27,391,735.72 euros in cash

During the second half of 2024, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

2,766 purchases, for a total volume of 200,546 shares and a total amount of 127,266,984.20 euros

3,340 sales, for a total volume of 210,546 shares and a total amount of 134,574,783.70 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

40,000 shares

32,476,235.80 euros in cash

PURCHASES

SALES Date





Number of transactions





Number of shares





Amount in euros







Date





Number of transactions





Number of shares





Amount in euros







Total 2,766 200,546 127,266,984.20

Total 3,340 210,546 134,574,783.70 01/07/2024 29 2,000 1,431,000.00

01/07/2024 24 3,000 2,182,200.00 02/07/2024 17 1,000 707,000.00

02/07/2024 17 1,000 709,700.00 03/07/2024 14 1,000 718,000.00

03/07/2024 56 3,000 2,158,000.00 04/07/2024 0 0 0.00

04/07/2024 24 1,000 720,000.00 05/07/2024 59 3,000 2,153,300.00

05/07/2024 22 1,000 725,000.00 08/07/2024 90 4,000 2,828,000.00

08/07/2024 16 1,000 716,000.00 09/07/2024 45 2,000 1,385,000.00

09/07/2024 0 0 0.00 10/07/2024 0 0 0.00

10/07/2024 28 2,000 1,389,000.00 11/07/2024 1 200 140,600.00

11/07/2024 55 4,200 2,972,300.00 12/07/2024 0 0 0.00

12/07/2024 36 3,000 2,160,000.00 15/07/2024 72 4,000 2,846,700.00

15/07/2024 0 0 0.00 16/07/2024 15 2,000 1,395,000.00

16/07/2024 0 0 0.00 17/07/2024 20 1,000 688,000.00

17/07/2024 13 1,000 693,000.00 18/07/2024 0 0 0.00

18/07/2024 11 1,000 698,600.00 19/07/2024 25 2,000 1,365,000.00

19/07/2024 0 0 0.00 22/07/2024 0 0 0.00

22/07/2024 71 3,000 2,070,300.00 23/07/2024 34 2,000 1,379,000.00

23/07/2024 39 2,000 1,391,000.00 24/07/2024 25 5,000 3,287,400.00

24/07/2024 29 2,000 1,335,000.00 25/07/2024 45 3,000 1,953,400.00

25/07/2024 0 0 0.00 26/07/2024 8 825 541,200.00

26/07/2024 32 3,000 1,984,100.00 29/07/2024 30 2,000 1,313,000.00

29/07/2024 0 0 0.00 30/07/2024 24 1,000 654,000.00

30/07/2024 11 1,000 658,000.00 31/07/2024 21 1,175 765,977.50

31/07/2024 63 3,000 1,983,000.00 01/08/2024 24 2,000 1,290,700.00

01/08/2024 0 0 0.00 02/08/2024 46 3,000 1,897,200.00

02/08/2024 0 0 0.00 05/08/2024 21 2,000 1,235,000.00

05/08/2024 10 1,000 622,000.00 06/08/2024 6 1,000 620,000.00

06/08/2024 0 0 0.00 07/08/2024 0 0 0.00

07/08/2024 51 3,000 1,890,400.00 08/08/2024 26 2,000 1,249,000.00

08/08/2024 38 2,000 1,262,000.00 09/08/2024 0 0 0.00

09/08/2024 29 2,000 1,279,000.00 12/08/2024 0 0 0.00

12/08/2024 8 1,000 640,000.00 13/08/2024 36 3,000 1,892,000.00

13/08/2024 52 2,000 1,272,000.00 14/08/2024 0 0 0.00

14/08/2024 49 3,000 1,926,800.00 15/08/2024 0 0 0.00

15/08/2024 54 4,000 2,610,000.00 16/08/2024 0 0 0.00

16/08/2024 23 1,000 661,861.40 19/08/2024 0 0 0.00

19/08/2024 46 3,000 2,007,000.00 20/08/2024 0 0 0.00

20/08/2024 11 672 456,960.00 21/08/2024 0 0 0.00

21/08/2024 9 328 222,744.80 22/08/2024 24 1,829 1,243,062.00

22/08/2024 26 1,000 684,000.00 23/08/2024 21 1,000 675,547.20

23/08/2024 0 0 0.00 27/08/2024 24 2,000 1,349,000.00

27/08/2024 0 0 0.00 29/08/2024 0 0 0.00

29/08/2024 32 1,829 1,234,088.00 30/08/2024 14 1,000 677,000.00

30/08/2024 41 2,000 1,370,398.40 02/09/2024 26 2,000 1,335,000.00

02/09/2024 46 2,000 1,343,200.00 03/09/2024 14 1,000 674,000.00

03/09/2024 17 1,000 677,500.00 04/09/2024 56 7,000 4,538,400.00

04/09/2024 0 0 0.00





PURCHASES

SALES Date





Number of transactions





Number of shares





Amount in euros







Date





Number of transactions





Number of shares





Amount in euros







05/09/2024 53 5,000 3,135,200.00

05/09/2024 0 0 0.00 06/09/2024 16 2,000 1,232,500.00

06/09/2024 17 1,000 620,000.00 09/09/2024 0 0 0.00

09/09/2024 28 1,000 617,000.00 10/09/2024 30 2,000 1,228,000.00

10/09/2024 15 1,000 620,000.00 11/09/2024 33 3,000 1,824,000.00

11/09/2024 12 1,000 616,000.00 12/09/2024 39 3,000 1,817,344.00

12/09/2024 109 3,000 1,848,400.00 13/09/2024 0 0 0.00

13/09/2024 12 1,000 611,000.00 16/09/2024 28 2,000 1,212,000.00

16/09/2024 13 1,000 612,000.00 17/09/2024 0 0 0.00

17/09/2024 34 2,000 1,218,200.00 18/09/2024 33 3,000 1,799,800.00

18/09/2024 0 0 0.00 19/09/2024 0 0 0.00

19/09/2024 62 6,000 3,676,000.00 20/09/2024 56 5,000 3,007,000.00

20/09/2024 0 0 0.00 23/09/2024 21 2,000 1,172,000.00

23/09/2024 31 2,000 1,180,000.00 24/09/2024 0 0 0.00

24/09/2024 46 4,000 2,468,800.00 25/09/2024 18 1,000 615,000.00

25/09/2024 37 2,000 1,237,000.00 26/09/2024 0 0 0.00

26/09/2024 70 7,000 4,598,500.00 27/09/2024 0 0 0.00

27/09/2024 12 2,000 1,403,400.00 30/09/2024 28 2,000 1,389,000.00

30/09/2024 0 0 0.00 01/10/2024 93 6,000 4,041,023.00

01/10/2024 18 1,000 685,000.00 02/10/2024 23 2,000 1,332,000.00

02/10/2024 30 2,000 1,345,000.00 03/10/2024 39 2,000 1,321,000.00

03/10/2024 0 0 0.00 04/10/2024 22 2,000 1,322,000.00

04/10/2024 40 2,000 1,332,000.00 07/10/2024 23 1,000 666,000.00

07/10/2024 120 5,000 3,363,000.00 08/10/2024 24 4,000 2,565,900.00

08/10/2024 51 3,000 1,961,000.00 09/10/2024 12 1,000 650,000.00

09/10/2024 36 2,000 1,315,527.00 10/10/2024 11 777 505,827.00

10/10/2024 8 777 510,255.90 11/10/2024 19 1,000 650,000.00

11/10/2024 0 0 0.00 14/10/2024 69 5,200 3,329,000.00

14/10/2024 13 2,200 1,413,560.00 15/10/2024 46 4,000 2,515,000.00

15/10/2024 6 1,000 632,000.00 16/10/2024 45 5,000 2,932,800.00

16/10/2024 82 5,000 3,001,860.50 17/10/2024 0 0 0.00

17/10/2024 40 2,000 1,221,000.00 18/10/2024 0 0 0.00

18/10/2024 37 4,010 2,496,500.00 21/10/2024 48 2,000 1,231,000.00

21/10/2024 0 0 0.00 22/10/2024 25 2,000 1,230,000.00

22/10/2024 31 2,000 1,235,000.00 23/10/2024 24 1,000 610,000.00

23/10/2024 15 1,000 614,000.00 24/10/2024 0 0 0.00

24/10/2024 57 3,990 2,499,660.00 25/10/2024 17 1,000 624,000.00

25/10/2024 0 0 0.00 28/10/2024 11 1,000 632,000.00

28/10/2024 55 2,000 1,269,400.00 29/10/2024 13 1,000 632,000.00

29/10/2024 20 2,000 1,279,000.00 30/10/2024 79 5,000 3,082,500.00

30/10/2024 0 0 0.00 31/10/2024 33 2,000 1,221,000.00

31/10/2024 0 0 0.00 04/11/2024 15 1,000 611,000.00

04/11/2024 19 1,000 616,000.00 05/11/2024 24 2,000 1,201,117.50

05/11/2024 0 0 0.00 06/11/2024 28 2,000 1,215,000.00

06/11/2024 55 3,000 1,839,000.00 07/11/2024 0 0 0.00

07/11/2024 53 4,000 2,458,000.00 08/11/2024 37 4,000 2,430,000.00

08/11/2024 0 0 0.00 11/11/2024 13 1,000 599,000.00

11/11/2024 6 1,000 603,000.00 12/11/2024 59 7,000 4,065,600.00

12/11/2024 16 1,000 590,000.00





PURCHASES

SALES Date





Number of transactions





Number of shares





Amount in euros







Date





Number of transactions





Number of shares





Amount in euros







13/11/2024 13 1,000 572,000.00

13/11/2024 18 1,000 577,000.00 14/11/2024 25 2,000 1,136,000.00

14/11/2024 90 5,000 2,892,000.00 15/11/2024 0 0 0.00

15/11/2024 13 1,000 588,000.00 18/11/2024 0 0 0.00

18/11/2024 15 1,000 589,276.00 19/11/2024 69 5,000 2,885,000.00

19/11/2024 0 0 0.00 20/11/2024 14 1,000 579,000.00

20/11/2024 53 3,000 1,750,200.00 21/11/2024 13 1,000 570,200.00

21/11/2024 34 2,000 1,150,900.00 22/11/2024 47 2,000 1,146,000.00

22/11/2024 61 5,000 2,905,000.00 25/11/2024 24 1,000 591,000.00

25/11/2024 69 5,000 2,976,000.00 26/11/2024 25 2,010 1,174,980.00

26/11/2024 59 4,000 2,381,000.00 27/11/2024 6 1,000 591,000.00

27/11/2024 0 0 0.00 28/11/2024 22 1,000 586,244.80

28/11/2024 0 0 0.00 29/11/2024 0 0 0.00

29/11/2024 26 1,000 592,000.00 02/12/2024 1 10 5,990.00

02/12/2024 61 3,010 1,807,050.00 03/12/2024 51 2,000 1,220,000.00

03/12/2024 32 3,000 1,845,000.00 05/12/2024 14 1,000 606,000.00

05/12/2024 18 751 461,114.00 06/12/2024 0 0 0.00

06/12/2024 82 5,259 3,283,247.70 09/12/2024 0 0 0.00

09/12/2024 48 3,010 1,937,510.00 10/12/2024 56 3,010 1,927,400.00

10/12/2024 0 0 0.00 11/12/2024 34 1,000 631,000.00

11/12/2024 2 2,000 1,278,000.00 12/12/2024 58 3,000 1,929,000.00

12/12/2024 38 3,000 1,955,600.00 13/12/2024 44 2,000 1,282,000.00

13/12/2024 28 1,000 647,000.00 16/12/2024 29 2,000 1,259,900.00

16/12/2024 0 0 0.00 17/12/2024 13 1,000 626,000.00

17/12/2024 50 3,000 1,906,700.00 18/12/2024 0 0 0.00

18/12/2024 32 2,000 1,272,400.00 19/12/2024 31 2,000 1,249,481.20

19/12/2024 52 2,000 1,262,800.00 20/12/2024 24 2,000 1,244,000.00

20/12/2024 57 3,000 1,881,000.00 23/12/2024 15 1,000 625,000.00

23/12/2024 0 0 0.00 27/12/2024 6 500 316,950.00

27/12/2024 6 500 318,500.00 30/12/2024 12 1,000 632,500.00

30/12/2024 0 0 0.00 31/12/2024 1 10 6,240.00

31/12/2024 1 10 6,270.00

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien, Paris Match, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.





