United States Geotextile Industry Research 2024-2029: Urbanization, Environmental Concerns, and Emphasis on Sustainable Construction Practices Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Geotextile Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Geotextile Market was valued at USD 0.94 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.18 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 3.98%

United States Geotextile Market has historically been significant, driven by a robust construction industry, population growth, and the need for infrastructure development. The market has exhibited steady growth over the years, with applications ranging from transportation infrastructure to environmental protection projects. Growth in the market is influenced by factors like urbanization, environmental concerns, and the emphasis on sustainable construction practices.







The United States government consistently allocates significant budgets for infrastructure development, with federal and state agencies tasked with maintaining and upgrading highways, bridges, airports, and public transportation systems. Geotextiles play a crucial role in these projects, enhancing performance, durability, and longevity of infrastructure components, thus generating substantial demand for geotextile products. Construction and maintenance of roads and highways are key drivers of the geotextile market in the U.S. Geotextiles stabilize soil, prevent erosion, and improve drainage in these projects, meeting the increasing need for better transportation networks. Moreover, they contribute to road safety and structural integrity, particularly under heavy traffic loads.



Erosion control is a significant concern, especially in areas prone to heavy rainfall or coastal regions. Geotextiles are used in erosion control projects to stabilize slopes and protect against soil loss, offering a sustainable and effective solution amidst changing climatic conditions. In infrastructure projects like retaining walls and embankments, geotextiles reinforce foundations, evenly distributing loads and preventing subsidence. As demand for such projects grows, so does the demand for geotextiles, which also reduce the risk of costly repairs and maintenance.



Sustainability is increasingly emphasized in U.S. construction practices, with geotextiles playing a vital role by reducing reliance on traditional materials like gravel or concrete. This not only lowers environmental impact but also cuts construction costs, aligning with efforts to reduce carbon footprint and promote environmentally responsible infrastructure development.



Given the substantial investments in infrastructure projects, stakeholders prioritize long-term viability and return on investment. Geotextiles contribute to the durability and performance of infrastructure elements, potentially reducing the need for costly repairs and replacements. As such, their use is seen as a prudent business decision, aligning with stakeholders' economic interests.



Growing Construction Industry Propels the Market Growth



The growing construction industry serves as a primary market driver for the United States Geotextile Market, encompassing various factors influencing demand in construction-related applications. Population growth and urbanization trends contribute to increased demand for residential, commercial, and infrastructure development. Geotextiles play a vital role in stabilizing soils, improving drainage, and prolonging the lifespan of these projects, especially in densely populated urban areas where efficient construction practices are crucial.

In addition to population growth, there is a rising demand for enhanced infrastructure, including new projects and the rehabilitation of existing ones. Roads, bridges, airports, and public transportation systems all require geotextiles for soil reinforcement, erosion control, and drainage, further driving market growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered United States

Competitive Landscape



Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Geotextile Market.

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

TenCate Geosynthetics Americas.

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri SpA.

Propex Operating Company, LLC

AGRU America, Inc.

HUESKER Inc

Magnera Corporation

Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc

Belton Industries Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Scope of the Market



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Baseline Methodology

2.3. Key Industry Partners

2.4. Major Association and Secondary Sources

2.5. Forecasting Methodology

2.6. Data Triangulation & Validation

2.7. Assumptions and Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview of the Market

3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations

3.3. Overview of Key Market Players

3.4. Overview of Key Regions/Countries

3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, Trends



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States Geotextile Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Material (Natural, Synthetic)

5.2.2. By Product (Non-woven, Woven, Knitted)

5.2.3. By Application (Erosion Control, Reinforcement, Drainage Systems, Lining Systems, Asphalt Overlays, Separation & Stabilization, Silt Fences)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2023)

5.3. Market Map



6. North-East Geotextile Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Material

6.2.2. By Product

6.2.3. By Application



7. Mid-West Geotextile Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Material

7.2.2. By Product

7.2.3. By Application



8. West Geotextile Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Material

8.2.2. By Product

8.2.3. By Application



9. South Geotextile Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Material

9.2.2. By Product

9.2.3. By Application



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments

11.1. Recent Development

11.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3. Product Launches



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. United States Economic Profile



14. United States Geotextile Market: SWOT Analysis



15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15.1. Competition in the Industry

15.2. Potential of New Entrants

15.3. Power of Suppliers

15.4. Power of Customers

15.5. Threat of Substitute Products



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Business Overview

16.2. Product & Service Offerings

16.3. Recent Developments

16.4. Key Personnel

16.5. Financials (If Listed)

16.6. SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dggdld

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment