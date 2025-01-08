UMeWorld Transforms into a Full-Spectrum Wellness Brand with AI-Powered Personalized Solutions

MIAMI, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF), renowned for its pioneering products such as DAGola Weight Loss Cooking Oil, is excited to announce its evolution into a comprehensive healthy lifestyle brand. This strategic shift reflects UMeWorld's commitment to not just offering products, but developing personalized wellness solutions powered by cutting-edge AI technology. With an expanded portfolio that includes premium dietary supplements and the groundbreaking WellGenix™ AI-powered lifestyle app, UMeWorld is setting itself apart by delivering tailored, science-backed health solutions that support holistic well-being.

Pioneering Personalized Wellness Solutions

UMeWorld is committed to transforming how individuals approach their health by offering personalized, AI-driven solutions. The company's new products and services are designed to meet the unique needs of various consumer groups, including:

Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts : With Cellugizer™ Sports Nutrition, UMeWorld provides premium supplements such as high-protein whey isolate, micronized creatine, and BCAAs + EAAs with electrolytes to optimize performance, enhance recovery, and build strength and endurance.



: With Cellugizer™ Sports Nutrition, UMeWorld provides premium supplements such as high-protein whey isolate, micronized creatine, and BCAAs + EAAs with electrolytes to optimize performance, enhance recovery, and build strength and endurance. Active Individuals Seeking Weight Management : DAGola ® cooking oil, with its fast-metabolizing DAG oil and up to 80% less triglycerides, provides sustained energy, supports muscle recovery, and helps with weight management for those striving for a balanced lifestyle.



: DAGola cooking oil, with its fast-metabolizing DAG oil and up to 80% less triglycerides, provides sustained energy, supports muscle recovery, and helps with weight management for those striving for a balanced lifestyle. Health-Conscious Consumers: WellGenix™, the AI-powered lifestyle app, will offer personalized meal planning, workout optimization, and wellness tracking, ensuring that individuals can achieve their specific health goals in a way that fits their unique lifestyles.



Revolutionizing Wellness with AI

UMeWorld plans to introduce WellGenix™, an AI-powered lifestyle app designed to deliver personalized wellness solutions. By incorporating advanced AI technology, UMeWorld plans to develop personalized wellness products that are tailored to the unique needs of each individual. This holistic approach will offer customers science-backed, customized solutions that optimize performance, enhance recovery, and promote overall well-being. The app will provide real-time workout optimization, personalized meal planning, and a seamless connection to Cellugizer™ and DAGola® products for maximum benefit.

A Commitment to Holistic Health

“Our transition reflects our unwavering mission to inspire healthier lifestyles,” said Michael Lee, CEO of UMeWorld. “At UMeWorld, we understand that true wellness extends beyond physical fitness and includes mental, emotional, and social well-being. By incorporating advanced AI technology, we plan to develop personalized wellness products that are tailored to the unique needs of each individual. Our approach goes beyond traditional health and fitness solutions. We aim to provide customers with science-backed products and services that holistically support their health journeys.”

Vision for the Future

UMeWorld’s evolution addresses the growing demand for personalized health solutions. With its forward-thinking approach, the company is poised to lead the next generation of wellness innovation. UMeWorld is not just offering products; it is providing a holistic solution that no other brand currently offers. By combining premium products with AI-powered personalization, UMeWorld is positioned to capitalize on the booming health and fitness market and the increasing consumer desire for tailored, comprehensive wellness experiences.

About UMeWorld Limited

UMeWorld is redefining wellness by blending innovative products with cutting-edge technology. Originating as a healthy cooking oil company, UMeWorld has grown into a full-spectrum health brand. Its offerings include the Cellugizer™ supplement line and WellGenix™, an AI-powered app for personalized fitness, nutrition, and supplementation.

UMeWorld also drives growth in biofuels and renewable energy, reflecting its commitment to sustainability. Cellugizer™ products are now available on www.cellugizer.com and Amazon.com/dagola. For more information, visit www.umeworld.com.

