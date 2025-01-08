Decentralized Search Engine Presearch Launches New Ad-Free, Paid Search Option at CES Startup Debut in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presearch ( www.presearch.com ), a privacy-centric, meta-search engine that does not track users or sell data to advertisers, today announced the launch of its new ad-free option for search at Startup Debut at CES in Las Vegas. The option is especially aimed at Presearch’s power users who want a robust search experience without advertiser interruption.

The new paid, ad-free search on Presearch will be available for $2.99 each month or $29.99 yearly. Payment will be accepted through Stripe and no data is collected on the payer by Presearch. The only information the user needs to provide is email address and wallet information.



“We're so proud of our decentralized node network, which processes millions of searches worldwide each month, delivering unbiased, non-profiling results for those who value fairness and freedom from tracking in their search engine experience,’’ said Presearch.com CEO Tim Enneking. “This new paid option, with the elimination of all advertising, creates a streamlined search experience that our users have been asking for. The one thing that will always remain constant for Presearch users is that their activity and data will never be sold to the highest bidder.”



Presearch.com offers a privacy-focused search experience that delivers search results comparable to those of prominent search engines. The search-to-earn model rewards users with PRE tokens for every search they conduct, creating a unique value proposition where users can benefit financially from their everyday internet activity. Unlike conventional platforms that may prioritize self-serving content and suppress others, Presearch’s innovative decentralized node infrastructure promotes fairness and security, thus mitigating biases in search outcomes. Boasting a strong community with over 150,000 active monthly users, 12 million monthly impressions, and over 400,000 searches per day, Presearch is bridging the gap between everyday internet users and the emerging crypto realm.

Presearch has an exciting roadmap for 2025, which includes the launch of many new offerings such as:

Maps, Privacy-first navigation that never tracks your searches or activity.

NSFW (Not Safe For Work): Presearch's "Spicy Mode" offers a privacy-focused, opt-in NSFW search experience, featuring engaging content and rotating takeover ads, while providing a safe space for advertisers in the adult industry, with an emphasis on, but not limited to, OnlyFans creators.

PRE GPT 2.0, a cutting edge unbiased, uncensored, AI Chatbot that sources a decentralized compute network and open-sourced LLM’s.

Web3 (on BASE), a full Web3 integration with self-custodial staking.

Proprietary search engine technical design underway: The first built-in AI centric, privacy focused, decentralized web index.

Presearch will present its latest offerings at Startup Debut at CES on January 8th.

To access Presearch on the web, please visit www.presearch.com



ABOUT PRESEARCH

Presearch.com, established in 2017, is the world’s most widely used meta-search engine. Unlike conventional search engines, Presearch does not track users’ online activity or sell their personal data to advertisers, so users can search in peace. Presearch’s robust ecosystem, powered in part by the community, includes its search API, AI search results, keyword staking, node running, search staking and an affordable advertising product listing.

