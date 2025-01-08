Matador Technologies Inc. Announces Market Making Partnership with Independent Trading Group

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA) announces that it has entered into a Market Making Services Agreement with Independent Trading Group, Inc. (“ITG”), effective January 6, 2025. This partnership is designed to enhance the liquidity and efficiency of trading in Matador’s securities on Canadian exchanges.

Independent Trading Group specializes in providing high-quality, consistent market-making services. Based in Toronto, ITG brings decades of expertise and a reputation for excellence in maintaining market stability and depth across various industries.

Key Agreement Details:

Scope of Services : ITG will leverage its expertise to improve liquidity, reduce volatility, and enhance the trading experience for Matador’s securities.

: ITG will leverage its expertise to improve liquidity, reduce volatility, and enhance the trading experience for Matador’s securities. Compensation : ITG will receive CAD $6,500 per month, payable monthly in advance, under the terms of the agreement.

: ITG will receive CAD $6,500 per month, payable monthly in advance, under the terms of the agreement. Term and Termination : The agreement is renewable on a rolling monthly basis for a minimum of 1 month and may be terminated by either party with 30 days' written notice.

: The agreement is renewable on a rolling monthly basis for a minimum of 1 month and may be terminated by either party with 30 days' written notice. No Equity Compensation: ITG remains an independent and unaffiliated entity with no interest, direct or indirect, in Matador’s securities.

“Partnering with Independent Trading Group marks an important milestone for Matador as we continue to grow our presence in the public markets,” said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies Inc. “This collaboration strengthens our commitment to shareholder value by enhancing trading efficiency and ensuring a positive market experience.” Matador Technologies has also granted a total of 2,000,000 stock options to various insiders and consultants pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The options vest over a three-year term and may be exercised at a price of $0.50 per option for a period of ten years from the date of grant. The grant of options also remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a digital gold platform leveraging blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets like gold. Focused on building innovative financial solutions, Matador is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology to preserve and grow value. Matador’s digital gold platform aims to democratize the gold buying experience, combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets, to create an app that will allow users to buy, sell, and store gold 24/7 in a fun and engaging way.

