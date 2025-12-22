Matador Technologies Announces Approval of CAD $80 Million Base Shelf Prospectus to Support Strategic Bitcoin Accumulation

Key Highlights

Strategic Capital Capacity: The Company has received approval for a CAD $80 million base shelf prospectus, providing a robust tool to access capital markets efficiently.



TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”), the publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company, is pleased to announce that it has obtained receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) from the Ontario Securities Commission.

The Shelf Prospectus qualifies the distribution of up to CAD $80 million of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, debt securities, or units during the 25-month effective period. This milestone reinforces Matador's capital markets strategy, providing the agility required to execute its long-term objective of maximizing Bitcoin per share (“BPS”).

Executing the Bitcoin-First Strategy

The finalization of the Shelf Prospectus complements the Company’s recently closed USD $100 million secured convertible note facility with ATW Partners. Together, these financial instruments provide Matador with the flexibility to continue its accelerated Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Matador has demonstrated a commitment to this strategy, having already increased its Bitcoin holdings by approximately 767% from December 10, 2024 to December 22, 2025. The CAD $80 million Shelf Prospectus is intended to provide the Company with potential access to capital that could be used for further Bitcoin purchases to meet its 2026 target of 1,000 bitcoin, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer “Obtaining the receipt for our CAD $80 million base shelf prospectus is a critical step in maturing our capital structure. Along with our institutional infrastructure partnerships and existing credit facilities, this shelf prospectus gives us the speed and flexibility to access capital when it is most advantageous. We remain focused on increasing Bitcoin per share over time and continue to target a treasury balance of 1,000 bitcoin by the end of 2026.”

Mark Moss, Chief Visionary Officer “Bitcoin is a volatile asset, and navigating its cycles requires a long-term view and the ability to deploy capital in measured steps. This prospectus ensures that Matador is positioned to act decisively to grow our treasury from our current position of approximately 175 bitcoin toward our targets, supporting our mandate to accumulate scarce assets for our shareholders.”

Matador may, from time to time, allocate available capital toward Bitcoin purchases or other corporate purposes, depending on market conditions, regulatory requirements, the Company’s financial position and other factors. There can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any future Bitcoin purchases or other capital allocation decisions.

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador’s strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, with a focus on driving long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Matador has recently proposed to expand its global footprint by entering into an agreement to invest in HODL Systems, one of India’s first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador’s position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy, receipt of regulatory approvals, and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.