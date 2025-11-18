Matador Technologies Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Accelerated Bitcoin Accumulation and Strengthened Capital Position

Key Highlights

Engaged BitGo Trust for Bitcoin custody (February 10, 2025) and joined MicroStrategy’s “Bitcoin for Corporations” initiative (January 10, 2025). Governance & Outreach: Formed a Strategic Advisory Board (June 9, 2025) and entered into agreements with third parties to assist with investor relations and marketing activities.





TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”), the publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company, is pleased to highlight progress across its core strategic pillars. Since its qualifying transaction less than one year ago, Matador has grown its Bitcoin holdings, improved its balance sheet, and expanded its market listings, all in support of its long-term objective of increasing Bitcoin per share (“BPS”). These achievements support Matador’s long-term objective to maximize Bitcoin per share and, over time, target ownership of approximately 1% of Bitcoin’s fixed 21-million-coin supply.

Bitcoin Treasury Expansion

At the time of the QT, Matador held approximately 20 bitcoin (and Bitcoin equivalents) in its treasury. As of November 18, 2025, the Company holds approximately 175 bitcoin (and Bitcoin equivalents), reflecting an increase of 767%. Over this period, BPS changed from approximately 0.0000002 BTC per share at the time of the QT to approximately 0.0000014 BTC per share, representing an increase of approximately 558%. BPS will fluctuate over time based on changes in Bitcoin holdings, Bitcoin prices, and the number of shares outstanding.

With the formal closing of the USD $100 million secured convertible note facility with ATW Partners (November 10, 2025), Matador has added long-term capacity for continued Bitcoin allocation, subject to market conditions, liquidity, and applicable approvals.

Strategic Capital & Financing Progress

During the second quarter of 2025, Matador raised CAD $7.6 million across three private placement tranches. These financings added several institutional investors to Matador’s shareholder base, including Arrington Capital, Bitcoin Opportunity Fund, and UTXO Management, alongside a CAD $1.5 million investment by Arrington Capital on May 30, 2025.

On October 8, 2025, the Company filed an amended and restated CAD $500 million preliminary base-shelf prospectus, which, subject to regulatory approval, will give Matador a 25-month window to issue equity or debt in one or more tranches. Together with the ATW facility, the base shelf is intended to provide the Company with potential access to capital that could be used for Bitcoin purchases and general corporate purposes, subject to market conditions and regulatory and internal approvals.

Market Listings and Regulatory Filings

Since completing its QT on December 10, 2024, Matador has obtained the following market listings and related approvals:

OTCQB listing: March 18, 2025

March 18, 2025 DTC eligibility and U.S. ticker change to MATAF: April 28, 2025

April 28, 2025 Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing: June 3, 2025





Final approval of the Company’s change of business to a hybrid Technology/Investment issuer (July 2, 2025) formally positions Bitcoin at the center of Matador’s corporate mandate. With listings on the TSXV (MATA), OTCQB (MATAF), and FSE (IU3), Matador now offers expanded trading access for global investors seeking exposure to a publicly traded Bitcoin company. On September 29, 2025, Matador confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form 20-F to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its plan to pursue a listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, which remains subject to SEC review and Nasdaq approval.

HODL Systems Update

Matador continues to support the progress of HODL Systems ahead of the launch of its digital-asset treasury strategy in India. HODL’s management team is advancing regulatory and legal preparations, and Matador intends to consummate its proposed investment upon completion of required processes.

Infrastructure & Governance Enhancements

To support its Bitcoin treasury operations:

On January 10, 2025, the Company joined MicroStrategy’s “Bitcoin for Corporations” initiative, a program that provides educational resources regarding corporate Bitcoin treasury practices.

On February 10, 2025, Matador appointed BitGo Trust Company as custodian for all Bitcoin reserves.





On June 9, 2025, the Company established a Strategic Advisory Board that includes David Bailey (Founder of Nakamoto Inc., CEO of BTC Inc. and Founder of Bitcoin Magazine) and David Forestell (Chair of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and former executive at Barrick Gold). The Company has also engaged third-party service providers, including Alpha Nine Ventures, Outside The Box Capital, DroomDroom, and Team Dyno, to assist with investor relations and marketing activities.

Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer

“On November 10, 2025, we completed the initial USD$10.5 million draw under our USD$100 million facility. Together with purchases since the December 10, 2024 qualifying transaction, we now hold approximately 175 BTC. We will evaluate additional allocations in light of Bitcoin’s price volatility, liquidity, and applicable approvals, with a focus on increasing Bitcoin per share over time.”

Mark Moss, Chief Visionary Officer

“Bitcoin is a volatile asset with evolving adoption. Our approach is to manage the treasury with a long-term view, hold assets in qualified custody at BitGo Trust, and deploy capital in measured steps.”

Matador may, from time to time, allocate available capital toward Bitcoin purchases or other corporate purposes, depending on market conditions, regulatory requirements, the Company’s financial position and other factors. There can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any future Bitcoin purchases or other capital allocation decisions.

Media Contact:

Deven Soni

Chief Executive Officer

Email: deven@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador’s strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, with a focus on driving long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Matador has recently proposed to expand its global footprint by entering into an agreement to invest in HODL Systems, one of India’s first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador’s position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/ .

