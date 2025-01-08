Inuvo Introduces Zip Code-Based Audience Insights and Targeting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), provider of the first generative artificial intelligence (AI) media solution designed specifically for brands and agencies, today announced the addition of zip code-level audience insights and targeting capabilities within its IntentKey® technology. This innovation enables advertisers to deliver highly targeted geographic campaigns while gaining unprecedented audience insights, all without relying on personal consumer data.

IntentKey technology leverages Inuvo's proprietary AI to analyze and understand consumer behavior patterns across more than 40,000 U.S. zip codes. With IntentKey, clients can now gain insight into the underlying reasons behind consumer interest at the zip code-level with built-in reporting on trending insights across states and communities within America. For the first time ever, a large-language-based artificial intelligence can generate an ever-changing collection of reasons why consumers are interested in products, services and brands across zip codes.

“By incorporating zip code-level data into our audience models, we're helping advertisers connect with their ideal audiences with more precision than ever before,” said Amir Bakhshaie, SVP Products at Inuvo. “This granular approach to geographic targeting, combined with the insights generated by our proprietary technology gives brands the ability to both reach their most valuable consumers as well as understand their intent.”

This advancement arrives at a crucial time for the digital advertising industry, as the deprecation of cookies and other consumer identity-determining technologies hinders traditional geographic targeting approaches. By offering a privacy-compliant solution, IntentKey empowers advertisers to overcome these challenges and deliver superior targeting accuracy at the zip-code level.

Benefits for Advertisers

This innovative approach eliminates the need for personal consumer data while providing advanced geographic targeting capabilities. Key applications include:

Retailers : Optimizing local market strategies with precise audience insights.

: Optimizing local market strategies with precise audience insights. Service Providers : Targeting specific neighborhoods for community-focused campaigns.

: Targeting specific neighborhoods for community-focused campaigns. National Brands : Executing regional campaigns tailored to diverse markets.

: Executing regional campaigns tailored to diverse markets. Local Businesses: Engaging specific community segments with hyper-local targeting.

How the Technology Works

Dynamic Audience Models: IntentKey generates interconnected models that capture consumer intent signals across products, services, and brands, reflecting the reasons behind their interests. Media Matching at Zip Code Level: Inuvo’s proprietary large language model (LLM) has been trained to generate audience insights at the zip code level. This enables IntentKey to match these insights with dynamic media models for placements across video, connected television, and other digital platforms. Real-Time Adaptation: The technology continuously updates zip code-specific IntentKey models, dynamically adjusting to reflect changes in consumer needs and market trends.



Inuvo’s advancements are particularly significant as the advertising industry navigates the accelerating deprecation of third-party cookies and other identity-based targeting mechanisms. By focusing on the "why" behind consumer interest rather than "who," Inuvo’s solution offers a future-proof approach to precision marketing.

This enhancement furthers Inuvo’s mission to transform digital advertising through AI. By providing advertisers with increasingly sophisticated tools to understand and reach their target audiences, Inuvo reinforces its commitment to leading the industry in privacy-compliant, AI-driven solutions.

The enhanced zip code targeting capability is immediately available to all IntentKey clients, further cementing Inuvo’s position as a pioneer in AI-driven, privacy-compliant advertising solutions.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

