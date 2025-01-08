James River Church Celebrates the Recent Designed for Life Women’s Conference and Looks Forward to the 2025 Conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Church and Designed For Life (DFL) recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their yearly Women’s Conference by throwing a party! With over 10,000 visitors coming from 50 states and 64 countries across the globe, the DFL Women’s Conference is an annual celebration meant to unite women, inspire them, and strengthen godly sisterhood through worship and teaching.

Founded in 2004 by Pastor Debbie Lindell of James River Church , the Women’s Conference is a unique celebration honoring women and their relationship with God. The Conference began after Pastor Debbie attended the Colour Women’s Conference at Hillsong Church in Sydney, Australia, and was inspired to bring something of similar value to her home state of Missouri.

With immense support from James River Church and direction from the Holy Spirit, the Designed For Life Women’s Conference quickly grew in influence. By 2014, the Conference had moved to Great Southern Bank Arena in downtown Springfield, MO.

Over the past few years, the Women’s Conference has welcomed incredible world-class speakers such as Chad and Julia Veach of Zoe Church LA, Robert and Taylor Madu of Social Dallas, Rich and DawnCheré Wilkerson of Vous Church in Miami, Oneka McClellan, Havilah Cunnington, and more.

The three-day Women's Conference was filled with a spectacular production, including music, powerful videos, and beautiful surprises. Speakers included Robert and Taylor Madu, DawnCheré Wilkerson, Pastor Savannah Gibson, and, of course, Pastor Debbie Lindell herself, who was celebrated and honored for having committed to this grand event for the 20th year in a row.

For those unable to attend in person, James River Church and DFL provided an immersive online experience. This came with more than enough benefits to inspire faith in participants, including access to every session, exclusive live hosting, a beautiful connection of sisterhood, and a conference gift pack mailed to the online delegates’ homes.

Just as the 2024 DFL Women’s Conference came to a close, James River Church and DFL turned to the future. Next year’s 2025 Conference is sure to be as powerful as the conferences before, with a focus on inspiring women everywhere that they are not only part of God’s plan, but loved and created by God for His specific purposes.

The 2025 Conference will take place the weekend of October 9–11, 2025, at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, MO. Speakers will include past favorites such as Chad and Julia Veach, and Oneka McClellan, new this year is Alex Seeley, and hosts of the conference are Debbie Lindell and Savannah Gibson.

To learn more about the 2025 Conference and to register, visit https://designedforlife.org/ .

About James River Church

James River Church, serving over 16,000 attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children's and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

