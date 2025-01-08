Enterprise WLAN Market to Reach USD 68.64 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Growth in Remote Work, Technological Advancements, and Industry Demand | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise WLAN Market Size Analysis:

“The Enterprise WLAN Market was valued at USD 16.48 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 68.64 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.26% from 2024 to 2032.”

Enterprise WLAN Market Surge Driven by Remote Work and Technological Advancements

The Enterprise WLAN market is expanding rapidly as businesses require reliable, high-performance networks for the growing number of devices and cloud services. With 74% of companies planning permanent remote work, demand for scalable, secure WLAN solutions is on the rise. This growth is further supported by the adoption of 5G and Wi-Fi 6, which promise faster speeds and higher device capacity. As network infrastructure upgrades become essential, cloud-managed WLAN solutions are gaining popularity, enabling simplified management for businesses undergoing digital transformation.

Industries like healthcare, education, and retail are particularly reliant on wireless connectivity, making them prime candidates for next-generation WLAN solutions. With Wi-Fi 7 and advanced encryption technologies on the horizon, vendors have a prime opportunity to innovate and provide high-speed, secure, and efficient networks. These developments are set to fuel continued market growth, driving further demand for cutting-edge WLAN technologies.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (Ruckus ZoneFlex, SmartZone Controllers)

D-Link Corporation (DWL Series Access Points, DXS Series Switches)

Dell Inc. (PowerConnect Switches, Dell EMC Networking Solutions)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (AirEngine Access Points, CloudCampus Solutions)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Catalyst Access Points, Meraki Cloud-Managed APs)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (Mist AI Access Points, EX Series Switches)

LANCOM Systems GmbH (LANCOM Access Points, LANCOM Wireless ePaper Solutions)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (ExtremeWireless APs, ExtremeCloud IQ)

Fortinet, Inc. (FortiAP Access Points, FortiGate Secure Wireless LAN)

New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (Magic Series APs, iMC Intelligent Management Center)

Aerohive Networks (HiveManager, Aerohive Access Points)

Mojo Networks (Cognitive WiFi, Cloud-Managed APs)

Ubiquiti Networks (UniFi AP Series, EdgeSwitch)

ADTRAN (Bluesocket vWLAN, ProCloud WiFi)

Allied Telesis (TQ Series APs, Autonomous Management Framework)

Cambium Networks (cnPilot APs, cnMaestro Management Platform)

NEC Corporation (NEC Access Points, NEC Software-Defined Networking Solutions)

Nokia Corporation (AirScale Wi-Fi APs, Nokia Cloud Managed Wi-Fi)

Zebra Technologies (WiNG APs, Zebra WLC Controllers)

HPE (Aruba Networks) (Aruba Instant APs, Aruba Central)

Avaya Inc. (Avaya WLAN APs, Avaya Fabric Connect)

ALE International (OmniAccess Stellar APs, OmniVista 2500 NMS)

Large Enterprises Lead, SMEs Drive Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Large Enterprise segment led the Enterprise WLAN market, accounting for approximately 57% of total revenue. This dominance is fueled by significant investments in upgrading networking infrastructure to support extensive operations, ensuring high-performance systems, scalability, and security across various locations. The growing need for seamless connectivity and remote work solutions further strengthens their market position.

The Small and Medium Enterprise segment is set to experience the fastest growth, with an 18.81% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The demand for affordable, scalable WLAN solutions is rising as SMEs increasingly digitalize their operations and adopt remote work models. Modern WLAN technologies, offering high performance at lower costs, enable these businesses to upgrade their networks efficiently.

IT, Telecom Lead, Healthcare Set for Rapid Growth

In 2023, the IT and Telecommunications segment led the Enterprise WLAN market with a 25% revenue share. This growth is driven by the need for high-performance, reliable networks in data centers, service providers, and telecom infrastructure to manage expanding operations and global customer demands for secure connectivity.

The Healthcare sector is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 20.64% from 2024 to 2032. The rise in wireless technologies supporting medical devices, telemedicine, and electronic health records is driving the demand for secure, high-speed WLAN solutions to enhance operational efficiency and patient care.

Hardware Dominates, Services Segment Poised for Growth

In 2023, the Hardware segment led the Enterprise WLAN market with a 45% revenue share, driven by the demand for networking equipment like routers, access points, and switches. As businesses upgrade their infrastructure to handle increased data traffic and ensure reliable connectivity, the need for advanced WLAN hardware continues to fuel market growth.

The Services segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, with an 18.81% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Rising demand for professional services in network design, installation, and maintenance is driven by businesses focusing on optimizing WLAN systems for enhanced security, performance, and scalability.

Enterprise WLAN Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Wireless Access Points AP Antennas Wireless LAN Controllers Multigigabit Switching Wireless Location Appliance

Software

WLAN Analytics WLAN Security WLAN Management Software



Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecommunications

Other End-user Verticals





North America Leads WLAN Market, Asia Pacific Set for Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America captured the largest share of the Enterprise WLAN market, accounting for 35% of revenue. This is attributed to the region's advanced technological infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital transformation, and the presence of major IT and telecommunications players. Growing demand for secure, high-performance wireless networks to support connected devices, remote work, and cloud services strengthens its market dominance.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth, with an expected CAGR of 19.42% from 2024 to 2032. The rise in digitalization across emerging economies, expansion of smart cities, and increased demand for WLAN solutions in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and education are driving this surge. As businesses in the region adopt modern networking technologies, Asia Pacific is becoming a key player in the global WLAN market.

Key Developments in Enterprise WLAN Market

In September 2024, CommScope launched its RUCKUS Pro AV portfolio, offering Wi-Fi 6/7 access points, ICX switches, and cloud-based monitoring for premium AV installations.

In 2024, Cisco rolled out its Wi-Fi 7 solution, emphasizing intelligent, secure connectivity with AI-driven optimization for enhanced hybrid and cloud experiences.

