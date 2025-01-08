Badgley Phelps Appoints Tim Thomas, CFA® as CIO

SEATTLE, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers has appointed Tim Thomas, CFA® as the firm’s next Chief Investment Officer, succeeding Steve Phelps, CFA®, CIC. In January 2024, Phelps transitioned from his role as CEO after 25 years. He will remain a wealth manager and research analyst with the firm, focusing on building client relationships.

In 2008, Thomas brought a wealth of knowledge to the firm when he joined as an investment manager. His accomplished career spans more than 27 years in financial services and portfolio and investment management. Prior to his CIO appointment, Thomas served as the firm’s Director of Research. He has taken on leadership responsibilities and specializes in security analysis and selection, portfolio construction, asset allocation, and alternative investments.

“I’m honored to take on the CIO title and continue our client-first mindset through this timely transition,” said Thomas. “Playing a major role in the investment team has been a rewarding experience, and this title change is a positive reminder of the firm’s faith in my leadership capabilities.”

Phelps is excited to continue at the firm, upholding his passion for helping clients make smart money moves.

“Working directly with clients is why I entered this business, and I look forward to spending my future years at Badgley Phelps focused solely on helping our clients pursue their financial endeavors and achieve new goals,” said Phelps. “I’ve witnessed first-hand Tim’s leadership abilities, and I know we’re in good hands as we embark on our next phase of growth.”

“This smooth transition of leadership is a testament to our ability of empowering employees and placing them in the positions where they flourish the most,” said Badgley Phelps CEO and Wealth Manager Julie Parisio Roy, CFA®, CFP®, CIC. “Our roots at Badgley Phelps are in investments, and I’m confident this team will kick off the new year with the same dedicated service to our clients.”

Naming new leadership is an exciting way to set the stage at the start of the year, and Badgley Phelps will continue to look at opportunities for fresh talent and partnerships throughout 2025.

About Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers provides customized financial planning and investment management services to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals, families, corporations, and foundations and has expertise in the individual selection of equities, fixed income securities, and alternatives. Based in the Pacific Northwest, the RIA firm has offices in Seattle, Idaho, and Virginia, and proudly serves clients nationwide. Badgley Phelps has been a Focus Financial partner firm since 2021 and has approximately $5.8 billion in managed assets. For more information about Badgley Phelps, please visit www.badgley.com.

