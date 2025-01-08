Growth Trends in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Market, 2024-2035: A Forecasted $5.6 Billion Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market by Derived Cell Type, Application, End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.



The global induced pluripotent stem cells market is estimated to be USD 1.92 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.60 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 10.23% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow as a result of growing interest in cellular therapy and regenerative medicine, growing demand for personalized medicine, technological advancements in stem cell research, rising R&D investments, and expanding applications in toxicology testing and drug development.







Continuous advancements in stem cell technology, particularly improvements in reprogramming techniques and gene editing methods such as CRISPR/Cas9, are accelerating the adoption of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). These innovations enhance the efficiency of iPSC generation and their differentiation into various cell types. In February 2023, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. announced a collaboration with Eterna Therapeutics, Inc. to develop beta-2 microglobulin (B2M)-deficient iPSC lines. This partnership aims to enhance Lineage's product portfolio, focusing on developing treatments for certain central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other neurological conditions. The collaborative efforts exemplify the potential of iPSCs in advancing therapeutic options in regenerative medicine.



By derived cell type, the fibroblasts segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global induced pluripotent stem cells market in 2024 owing to the ease of reprogramming fibroblasts into iPSCs, their high proliferation rates, and widespread availability from skin biopsies, which make them a popular choice for iPSC generation. For instance, STEMCELLS Technologies, Inc. used its North American market presence to announce the opening of its new facility in Ontario in October 2023. Additionally, the hepatocytes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of iPSC-derived hepatocytes in drug toxicity testing, liver disease modeling, and regenerative medicine, driven by their potential to mimic the functional properties of human liver cells.



By application, the drug development segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global induced pluripotent stem cells market in 2024 owing to the growing adoption of iPSCs for high-throughput drug screening, toxicity assays, and personalized medicine approaches, which enhance the drug discovery process and reduce reliance on animal models. For instance, QHP Capital purchased Applied StemCell in October 2023 with the goal of expanding the production of different cell types, including iPSCs. Additionally, the tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increasing use in developing patient-specific tissue grafts and organoids, as well as in regenerative therapies aimed at repairing or replacing damaged tissues and organs.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global induced pluripotent stem cells market in 2024 owing to the expanding use of iPSCs in drug discovery pipelines, personalized medicine, and cell-based assays for evaluating drug efficacy and safety. For instance, Ushio, Inc. partnered with Axol Bioscience in September 2023 to supply the company with sensory neuron cells produced from iPSCs. Ushio was able to use human iPSC-derived axoCells sensory neurons in their in vitro Nerve Plate technology thanks to this new contract. Additionally, the academic & research institutes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on basic stem cell research, government funding for iPSC research projects, and growing collaborations between academic institutions and industry players to explore new therapeutic applications.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in stem cell research, presence of key market players, and supportive regulatory environment that accelerates the development and commercialization of iPSC-based therapies. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid advancements in biotechnology, increasing government funding for stem cell research, growing focus on regenerative medicine, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases that drive the demand for innovative therapeutic solutions. For instance, Shinobi, a producer of iPSC-derived cell therapy, partnered with Kyoto University in Japan and Panasonic in April 2024 to create a platform for iPS-T cell therapies.



Report Scope

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Derived Cell Type, Application, and End User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)
MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players
Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc.
Stemcell Technologies Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Lonza Group Ltd.
ReproCELL, Inc.
Cellartis AB (A Takara Bio Company)
Celyad
Qkine Ltd.
Axol Biosciences
Takara Bio Inc.
BioTime, Inc.
Roche Holding AG
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
MilliporeSigma (Merck Group)
Invitrogen Corporation

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirements

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Analysis & Forecast by Derived Cell Type 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Hepatocytes

Fibroblasts

Keratinocytes

Amniotic Cells

Others

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Drug Development

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine Neurology Orthopedics Oncology Cardiovascular and Myocardial Infraction Diabetes Others

Toxicology Research

Disease Modeling

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

