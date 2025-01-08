Klotho Neurosciences to Present at Biotech Showcase 2025 during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week in San Francisco

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO), a specialty biotechnology company focused on developing cell and gene therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease, announces that it will present at Biotech Showcase 2025, an event expected to include over 3,200 healthcare professionals with more than 1,200 investors. The event will be held at the Hilton Hotel in Union Square, San Francisco during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week, and KLTO’s Founder, CEO and Chairman, Dr. Joseph Sinkule, will give a presentation at 3:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, January 14.

Biotech Showcase 2025 Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM PT

Track: Yosemite-C

Webcast Link: HERE

Webcast Archive: HERE

Commenting on being selected to speak at the conference, Dr. Sinkule stated: “I am delighted to have the honor of presenting at this prestigious conference. I welcome the opportunity of sharing novel information about our company and the secreted form of the Klotho anti-aging gene, ’s-KL’, the patent protected development platform on which our product candidates are being developed for ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease.”

Dr. Sinkule continued: “It is apparent that, while there is a plethora of scientific literature about Klotho, it is still relatively unknown among many members of the global scientific community. At Klotho Neurosciences, we plan to expand the awareness of this intriguing ’master gene‘ and the role it may play in treating these devastating neurodegenerative diseases. In particular, we are working diligently towards entry into the clinic with ALS, and are actively seeking development partnerships with regard to Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, as well as a number of other age-related disorders.”

Klotho Neurosciences has secured an exclusive worldwide license from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) and Institució Catalana de Recerca i Estudis Avançats (ICREA) in Spain. As a result, Klotho Neurosciences has the exclusive use of patents issued in the USA, Europe, and China for its innovative therapeutic approach. The patents cover a secreted splice variant of mammalian Klotho, s-KL. as a treatment for cognitive and behavioral impairments.

About Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative, disease-modifying cell and gene therapies using a protein derived from a patented form of the “anti-aging” human Klotho gene and its novel delivery system (s-KL/AAV.myo) to transform and improve the treatment of neurodegenerative and age-related disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease. The company’s current portfolio consists of its proprietary cell and gene therapy programs using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and genomics-based diagnostics. Other assets include clinical-stage programs involving antibody biologics targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, and drug delivery via a needle-free dry powder jet autoinjector called Nanoject. The company is managed by a team of individuals and advisors who are highly experienced in biopharmaceutical product development and commercialization.

