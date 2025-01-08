Alstom S.A: Alstom implements a liquidity contract on its shares

8 January 2025 – Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Alstom to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2024, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

0 securities

€18,004,305

Over the period from 2024/11/21 to 2024/12/31, the number of transactions processed is as followed:

Number of transactions carried out Number of securities traded Amount of transactions (in €) Buy 3,913 1,279,463 27,538,354.89 Sell 5,057 1,279,463 27,542,659.86

When it was implemented on November 21st, 2024, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

€18,000,000

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

The complete transaction template is available in the attached pdf document.

