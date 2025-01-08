Anomalo’s AI-Powered Data Quality Platform Achieves Snowflake Ready Technology Validation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomalo, the company reinventing enterprise data quality, today announced that it is continuing to deepen its collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, and achieved Snowflake Ready Technology Validation. This validation verifies Anomalo’s Snowflake integrations adhere to Snowflake’s best practices around performance, reliability and security, assuring customers that Anomalo is optimized for the AI Data Cloud.

The Snowflake Ready Validation Program recognizes partners that have completed a third party technical validation to confirm their Snowflake integrations are optimized with an emphasis on functional and performance best practices. Anomalo first began working with Snowflake in 2022, expanded its monitoring support for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud in 2023 and is part of the Snowflake Horizon partner ecosystem. Earlier this year, Anomalo announced that it is now available on the Snowflake Marketplace and was the first data quality partner to build a Snowflake Native App that runs entirely within Snowpark Container Services, ensuring that data remains within the customer's environment. Anomalo is also a Snowflake Premier Partner.

Anomalo is an AI-powered data quality platform that helps enterprises like Block, Discover Financial and Included Health trust the data feeding their analytics dashboards and AI and ML workloads. Anomalo’s AI-powered monitoring replaces manual rules-based data quality strategies, automatically detecting anomalous data and alerting customers before there are any downstream impacts. Proactive alerts and root cause analysis enable swift issues resolution, preventing bad data from impacting the business. In addition to the new Snowflake Native App, enterprise customers can securely deploy Anomalo using a fully hosted, SOC 2–certified SaaS app, or directly within a virtual private cloud (VPC) where data never leaves the customer’s environment.

“This validation builds on their existing momentum in the enterprise data quality monitoring space and highlights Anomalo’s continued investment in its integration with Snowflake. Together, we’re building a platform built for every member of the data team and empowering customers to make confident, data-driven decisions with reliable and secure data,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake.

“Some of Anomalo’s most forward-thinking customers, like Discover Financial, heavily use Snowflake and Anomalo to jointly power their data needs. We are thrilled to receive this validation as it confirms for all Snowflake customers that Anomalo is highly optimized for the cloud data warehouse platform they have chosen. Along with our Snowflake Native App, this ensures that all Snowflake enterprise customers can securely leverage Anomalo within the Snowflake ecosystem and get the most out of their data and AI investments,” said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo.

About Anomalo

Anomalo helps enterprises build confidence in the data they use to make decisions and build products. Enterprises can simply connect Anomalo’s complete data quality platform to their data warehouse or lakehouse and begin monitoring their data in less than 5 minutes, all with minimal configuration and without a single line of code. Then, they can automatically detect and understand the root-cause of data issues, before anyone else. Anomalo is backed by SignalFire, Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global, First Round Capital, Smith Point Capital and Databricks Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.anomalo.com/.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560