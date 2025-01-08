Breast Pumps Market Review 2017-2024 and Forecast to 2032: How Smart Breast Pumps with Mobile App Integration are Set to Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Pumps Market Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breast pumps market was valued at USD 3.43 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 110.6% during the period 2024-2032, reaching USD 8.49 billion by 2032. Theis growth is driven by the increasing demand for breast pumps, the rising population of working women, and growing disposable income. Additionally, advancements in breast pump technology, supportive government policies, and a growing focus on maternal and child health are contributing to the market's expansion.







Market Drivers



Increasing Number of Working Mothers: The rise in the number of working mothers worldwide is a significant driver for the breast pumps market. As more women return to work after childbirth, the demand for convenient and efficient breast pumps has surged, allowing them to continue breastfeeding while managing their professional responsibilities. This trend is expected to continue, supporting market growth.



Technological Advancements in Breast Pumps: Continuous innovation in breast pump technology, such as the development of quieter, more efficient, and comfortable pumps, is driving market expansion. These advancements provide mothers with better options that enhance their breastfeeding experience, leading to increased adoption of breast pumps.



Growing Awareness of Breastfeeding Benefits: Increasing awareness of the health benefits of breastfeeding for both infants and mothers is encouraging more women to choose breastfeeding over formula feeding. This awareness, coupled with supportive public health campaigns, is driving the demand for breast pumps as essential tools for successful breastfeeding.



Supportive Government Policies: Various government initiatives and healthcare policies promoting breastfeeding, along with the availability of reimbursement for breast pumps through insurance plans, are positively impacting the market. These policies are making breast pumps more accessible to a broader population, contributing to market growth.



Market Challenges



Regulatory and Quality Concerns: Stringent regulatory requirements and varying quality standards across different regions can pose challenges for breast pump manufacturers. Navigating the complex regulatory landscape and ensuring compliance with safety and efficacy standards can increase production costs and delay market entry, particularly in regions with rigorous approval processes.



Limited Insurance Coverage: In some regions, the lack of insurance coverage or inadequate reimbursement policies for breast pumps can deter women from purchasing these devices. Without financial support from insurance providers, the out-of-pocket cost may be prohibitive, particularly for high-end models, thereby limiting market penetration and growth.



Technological Barriers and User Complexity: While advanced breast pumps offer various features, such as adjustable suction levels and digital interfaces, the complexity of these technologies can be a barrier for some users. First-time mothers or those unfamiliar with such devices may find them difficult to operate, leading to a preference for simpler, manual pumps or even traditional breastfeeding methods. This challenge is particularly pronounced in regions with lower technological literacy, where the adoption of sophisticated breast pumps might be slower.



Future Opportunities



Development of Smart Breast Pumps: The integration of smart technology in breast pumps, such as connectivity features that allow mothers to monitor milk expression and track feeding schedules via mobile apps, presents a promising opportunity. These innovations can enhance user experience and drive market growth.



Focus on Sustainable and Eco-friendly Products: The growing emphasis on sustainability is creating opportunities for the development of eco-friendly breast pumps made from sustainable materials. Manufacturers that prioritise sustainability in their product offerings are likely to attract environmentally conscious consumers, driving market expansion.



Increasing Availability Through E-commerce: The rise of e-commerce platforms provides an opportunity for breast pump manufacturers to reach a broader audience. Online sales channels offer convenience, competitive pricing, and a wide range of product choices, which can drive market growth, particularly among tech-savvy consumers.



Global Breast Pumps Market Trends



Rising Demand for Closed System Breast Pumps: Closed system breast pumps, which prevent milk from entering the pump's motor, are gaining popularity due to their hygienic benefits. This trend is driven by increasing consumer awareness of the importance of hygiene and safety in breastfeeding products.



Shift Towards Portable and Battery-powered Pumps: The demand for portable and battery-powered breast pumps is on the rise as mothers seek convenience and flexibility. These pumps allow for discreet pumping on the go, catering to the needs of busy mothers who require mobility.



Growth in Hospital-grade Pump Rentals: The trend of renting hospital-grade breast pumps is growing, particularly in developed markets. These pumps offer superior efficiency and comfort, making them a preferred choice for mothers with specific breastfeeding challenges, such as low milk supply.



Adoption of Breastfeeding Support Programmes: The increasing adoption of breastfeeding support programmes by employers and healthcare providers is contributing to market growth. These programmes often include access to breast pumps and related services, encouraging more mothers to continue breastfeeding after returning to work.



Breast Pumps Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Product

The global breast pumps market is segmented by product type into open system and closed system breast pumps. Closed system pumps dominate the market due to their enhanced hygiene and reduced risk of contamination, which are crucial for infant health. The open system pumps, while more affordable, are less favoured due to potential milk contamination risks. The choice between these systems is largely influenced by factors such as cost, ease of use, and the safety of the infant.



Market Breakup by Technology

The market is divided by technology into manual breast pumps, battery-powered breast pumps, and electric breast pumps. Electric breast pumps hold a significant market share due to their efficiency and convenience, especially for working mothers who need to express milk frequently. Manual pumps, while more affordable, are often chosen for occasional use or by those who prefer a more hands-on approach. Battery-powered pumps offer a middle ground, combining portability with reasonable efficiency.



Market Breakup by Application

The breast pumps market is further segmented by application into personal use and hospital grade. Personal use breast pumps are the most used, driven by the increasing number of working mothers who require efficient and convenient breast milk expression solutions. Hospital-grade pumps are more powerful and are often used in hospitals or by mothers with specific medical needs, such as premature infants or multiple births.



Market Breakup by Region

The global breast pumps market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America leads the market due to high healthcare expenditure, advanced medical infrastructure, and a large population of working mothers. Europe follows closely, driven by supportive healthcare policies and increasing awareness. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to rising disposable incomes and increasing adoption of modern healthcare practices. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions, while currently smaller markets, show potential for growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness about the benefits of breast pumps.



Global Breast Pumps Market Competitive Landscape



The global breast pumps market features several key players actively shaping the competitive landscape. Notable companies include Bailey Medical Engineering Inc., Ameda, Inc., Medela AG, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pigeon Corporation, Hygeia Healthcare Holdings Co., Babybelle Asia Ltd., Ardo Medical AG, Mayborn Group Limited, Newell Brands Inc., Chiaro Technology Limited, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Evenflo Feeding, Inc., and Spectra Baby USA.

These companies engage in activities such as product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets to maintain their competitive edge. The development of advanced, user-friendly, and sustainable breast pumps is a key focus area for these companies, driving market growth and improving accessibility for mothers globally.



