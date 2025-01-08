Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Excelsior Orthopaedics Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelsior Orthopaedics (“Excelsior”), an orthopaedic healthcare provider, recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity incident on June 23, 2024,1 which impacted the personal information of approximately 357,000 people. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ demographic information, driver’s license numbers, medical information, health insurance information, and financial information.2

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Excelsior related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Excelsior, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Excelsior which states that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

