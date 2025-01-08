Tom's Watch Bar Recaps Year of Strong Growth in 2024, Continues National Expansion in 2025

DENVER, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom’s Watch Bar , the premier destination for sports viewing and entertainment, today announced a summary of results for 2024, which included continued growth across revenue, profitability, same store sales, and new unit growth, demonstrating the strength of the brand and its unique offering as it focuses on national expansion in 2025.

The Company’s strong financial performance included revenue growth greater than 25% and expanding profitability by roughly 33%. The Company also posted positive same-store sales and traffic growth, despite a challenging macro environment, reinforcing the Company’s view that social experiences around sporting events continue to be an important source of connection for consumers. The Company's premium beverage program drove significant growth, with total alcohol sales increasing 34%, led by premium tequila offerings.

"Our 2024 performance demonstrates the strength of our business model and the growing demand for premium sports entertainment experiences," said Brooks Schaden, co-CEO of Tom’s Watch Bar. "As we look to 2025, we're positioned to capitalize on significant market opportunities while continuing to innovate, bring in new guests and enhance our guest experience. We are thrilled to continue on our growth path to bring the Tom’s Watch Bar experience to sports fans across the country."

Tom's Watch Bar expanded its footprint into two high-growth markets in 2024, with openings in Orlando and Indianapolis. In total, Tom’s Watch Bar served an estimated 2.5 million sports fans nationwide across its 13 locations and hosted more than 600 watch parties. Private event sales also grew more than 50% year over year, driven by relationships with corporate partners, fan clubs, alumni groups and professional sports organizations.

Building on this momentum, Tom's Watch Bar has announced an ambitious expansion plan for 2025, targeting seven to eight new locations, including announced sites in Seattle and Cleveland. This acceleration reflects the Company's ability to identify and capitalize on attractive market opportunities while maintaining operational excellence.

The Company continues to differentiate itself through technological innovation, including state-of-the-art viewing systems, a commitment to guest service that includes service times among the best in the industry, and personalized fan experiences.

"The success of Tom's Watch Bar reflects our deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences in sports entertainment," said Shannon McNiel, co-CEO of Tom’s Watch Bar. "Our proven ability to deliver exceptional experiences while fostering a passionate community of sports fans positions us perfectly for continued growth and market leadership."

For more information about Tom’s Watch Bar, please visit https://tomswatchbar.com

About Tom’s Watch Bar

Tom’s Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience through its innovative “All the Sports, All the Time” concept. Featuring cutting-edge technology, premium food and beverage offerings, and an immersive atmosphere, Tom’s Watch Bar is revolutionizing how fans experience sports. Currently operating 13 locations nationwide and a pipeline of 20 over the next 24 months, the concept has proven successful across various markets, from major sports cities to entertainment districts.

