VivoPower Recognised as a 2025 Real Leaders Top Impact Company

VivoPower ranks in the top impact companies globally for the 5th year in a row

For 2025 onwards, Real Leaders Top Impact Companies competition rules apply stricter criteria

Recognition reflects VivoPower's commitment to its core purpose and status as a leading B Corp

LONDON, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: “VVPR”) (the “Company” or “VivoPower”) is pleased to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Real Leaders Top Impact Companies for 2025. This accolade recognizes VivoPower’s unwavering commitment to driving positive change through innovation, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.

As a certified B Corporation, VivoPower operates at the intersection of purpose and profit, demonstrating that businesses can thrive while making a measurable difference in the world. The Real Leaders award underscores VivoPower's leadership in creating impactful solutions that address some of the most pressing global challenges, including climate change and energy equity.

Setting a New Standard for Purpose-Driven Business

This year’s competition saw over 300 qualifying applications from more than 15 countries, evaluated on growth, revenue, and the six pillars of I.M.P.A.C.T.: Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration, and Transformation.

With stricter criteria—including a higher revenue threshold and more rigorous impact evaluations—this year’s ranking spotlighted companies that lead with authenticity and purpose.

Redefining Energy for a Sustainable Future

At VivoPower, sustainability is more than a mission—it's a responsibility. The company specialises in providing sustainable energy solutions encompassing electric vehicle fleet solutions, renewable energy systems and energy storage solutions, that empower communities and businesses to transition to clean energy sources. By focussing on reducing carbon footprints and enhancing energy efficiency, VivoPower aims to contribute to a more sustainable and equitable energy ecosystem globally.

Certified B Corporation: A Commitment to Excellence

VivoPower’s certification as a B Corporation highlights its rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. This distinction aligns seamlessly with the Real Leaders' vision of celebrating companies that are making a meaningful impact.

B Corps are redefining success in business, prioritising purpose alongside profit. For VivoPower, this means integrating sustainability into every aspect of its operations—from sourcing materials responsibly to designing products that maximise efficiency and minimise waste. VivoPower’s recognition by Real Leaders further validates its efforts to balance profitability with its commitment to people and the planet.

A Collective Vision for Impact

The Real Leaders Top Impact Companies list represents a global community of changemakers united by a shared vision: to create a better world through business. VivoPower’s inclusion in this distinguished group reflects its position as a leader in the sustainable energy sector and its influence in driving systemic change.

VivoPower is inspired by the achievements of its fellow honourees and remains committed to collaboration and innovation. By sharing best practices and fostering partnerships, VivoPower aims to amplify its impact and accelerate the transition to a greener economy.

Kevin Edwards, President of Real Leaders, said: “It seems like every company is calling themselves an impact company these days. We wanted to spotlight businesses that are genuinely dedicated to making a difference. By incorporating CEO interviews and community-driven impact evaluations, we ensured that only the most deserving organisations made the list. The top-scoring finalists in each category will share their best practices at Real Leaders UNITE 2025, inspiring better leaders for a better world.”

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman of VivoPower, said: “We are honoured to be recognised for another year as one of the Real Leaders Top Impact Companies for 2025. This award is a testament to our team's steadfast commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions that not only address today’s challenges but also create long-term value for future generations.”

To view the full 2025 Real Leaders Top Impact Companies ranking, visit https://real-leaders.com/top-impact-companies-2025/ .

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact-driven leaders, supported by a global media platform that advocates for purpose-driven business. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders promotes responsible leadership that prioritises employees, society, and the planet alongside profit. An independently owned Certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact, Real Leaders is on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.

About VivoPower

Established in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focussed on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customised and ruggedised fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. VivoPower’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel covering Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterisations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower’s management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower’s business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.