Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

SIKA POSTS RECORD SALES OF CHF 11.76 BILLION IN 2024 – GROWTH OF 7.4% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

Sika posts record sales of CHF 11.76 billion (+4.7% in CHF) in 2024

Sales growth of 7.4% in local currencies (foreign currency impact of -2.7%)

Strong acquisition momentum: MBCC integration with higher synergies and local acquisition of Kwik Bond in the USA, Vinaldom in the Dominican Republic, and Chema in Peru

Organic growth of 1.1% for the full year and 1.7% for the second half of the year

Investment in further growth: commissioning of new plants in Peru, China and Indonesia

Outlook for fiscal 2024: Over-proportional increase in EBITDA expected Confirmation of 2028 strategic targets for sustainable, profitable growth



In the past fiscal year, Sika achieved record sales of CHF 11.76 billion (previous year: CHF 11.24 billion) amidst continued extremely challenging market conditions. In local currencies this corresponds to an increase of 7.4%. Sales growth in Swiss francs amounted to 4.7%. This figure includes a negative currency effect of -2.7%. Organic growth rose slightly and was 1.1% above the previous year’s level. Organic growth of 1.7% was achieved in the second half of the year. Sika thus succeeded in expanding its market share in a targeted manner in the final quarter of the year.

Thomas Hasler, Chief Executive Officer: “Over the past 12 months, Sika posted a strong performance in a market environment that remains challenging and achieved a new record in terms of sales. Our growth initiatives, our high-performing and sustainable innovations, and our systematic sales strategy aimed at further market penetration are successful and lead to market share gains. Our 33,000 employees produced an excellent performance in challenging markets and successfully advanced the MBCC integration. With their performance-oriented mindset, they have made a significant contribution to Sika’s success, and I would like to thank them most sincerely.”

GROWTH AND MARKET SHARE GAINS IN ALL REGIONS

In general, the growth trends of the first nine months also continued in the final quarter of fiscal 2024. All regions performed well and contributed to Sika’s further growth and the systematic expansion of market share.

The EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) reported a sales increase in local currencies of 7.3% (previous year: 14.8%). In 2024, the market environment in the European construction markets was very challenging. The countries in the Middle East and Africa were able to greatly expand their business activities. Contrary to the market trend, Sika was able to perform well in a negative market in Germany, while southern countries such as Italy and Spain achieved slight growth over the course of the year. The automotive and industrial business declined. This is due in particular to falling demand for new vehicles in Europe. Only the sale of hybrid vehicles increased in 2024.

In local currency terms, the Americas region achieved an 11.2% increase in sales (previous year: 14.9%). Sika USA in particular posted steady, strong growth. State-supported infrastructure projects and commercial construction projects that are being implemented as part of the drive to relocate production in the USA are supporting the positive trend. Thanks to Sika’s local presence and strong position in the refurbishment business, Sika outperformed the market. Latin America also contributed to the positive trend in the region with solid growth.

In the past fiscal year, Sika completed a major acquisition in the field of bridge rehabilitation in acquiring Kwik Bond, a US-based manufacturer of polymer systems for the renovation of concrete infrastructures. Sika also took over Vinaldom, an established family-run company in the Dominican Republic that produces high-quality product solutions for concrete construction. In Peru, Sika completed the acquisition of Chema, a leading manufacturer of mortar solutions with broad-based access to the distribution market. In addition, an ultra-modern plant for the production of synthetic macro fibers used to strengthen concrete structures was commissioned. With this innovative technology, Sika is further strengthening its position as a leading supplier to the mining industry and a strong partner for challenging infrastructure projects.

Sales in the Asia/Pacific region rose by 2.4% in local currencies (previous year: 15.2%). Despite government support measures, the Chinese construction market remains markedly negative. This is reflected particularly in Sika’s declining project business and, to some extent, in its distribution business. By contrast, Southeast Asia picked up momentum over the course of 2024 and achieved high single-digit organic growth. In the automotive and industry business, Sika continued to increase the share of its technologies in vehicles of local and international manufacturers in China, Japan, and India.

In Liaoning, the largest province in northeastern China, Sika opened a state-of-the-art plant that produces mortar, tile adhesives, and sealant solutions. Sika can thus benefit from local demand in the distribution business and generate future growth. Moreover, Sika more than doubled production capacity at its plant in Bekasi, the largest production facility in Indonesia.

OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

Sika is confident that it will be able to successfully continue its strategy of sustainable and profitable growth in a slowly recovering economic environment.

For the 2024 fiscal year Sika expects an over-proportional increase in EBITDA. The complete results will be published on February 21, 2025.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR Media conference/analyst presentation Friday, February 21, 2025 on the 2024 full-year results 57th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Net sales first quarter 2025 Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Half-Year Report 2025 Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Results first nine months 2025 Friday, October 24, 2025 Net sales 2025 Thursday, January 8, 2026

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2024, Sika’s around 33,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.76 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release