Digitalist Group Plc Oy - Managers' Transactions

Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 91309/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-01-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008007
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 300000 Unit price: 0.0134 EUR
(2): Volume: 182239 Unit price: 0.01348 EUR
(3): Volume: 181249 Unit price: 0.0132 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 663488 Volume weighted average price: 0.01337 EUR
Additional information:
Digitalist Group Plc
CEO Magnus Leijonborg, tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com
Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com