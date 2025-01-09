Digitalist Group Plc Oy - Managers' Transactions

Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 91309/5/4

Transaction date: 2025-01-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008007

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 300000 Unit price: 0.0134 EUR

(2): Volume: 182239 Unit price: 0.01348 EUR

(3): Volume: 181249 Unit price: 0.0132 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 663488 Volume weighted average price: 0.01337 EUR

Additional information:

Digitalist Group Plc

CEO Magnus Leijonborg, tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com