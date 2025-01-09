Prosafe SE: Safe Zephyrus contract extension with Petrobras

09 January 2025 – Prosafe has signed a contract extension with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (‘Petrobras’) for the provision of the Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.



The original 650-day firm period was due to complete in February 2025, but has been extended by 954 days resulting in operations into September 2027 with an increase in the fuel allowance from 20m3 to 25m3 per day through the extension.



Total value of the contract extension is approximately USD 109.7 million.



Terje Askvig, CEO of Prosafe says: “The Safe Zephyrus has been performing extremely well for Petrobras, serving its role supporting safety and maintenance within the important Buzios business unit offshore Brazil. This significant extension emphasises the continued and increasing demand for high specification units in the region where Prosafe is well placed to increase its market share.”





