Small Satellites Market Research Report 2024-2030: SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper Projected to Dominate Small Satellite Launches

Global annual small satellites installations reached 2,372 units in 2024 and are expected to reach 2,838 units in 2030, with a growth rate of 3.0%



Miniaturized satellites having a wet mass of under 1,200 kilograms are considered under the small satellites category. The weight of the small satellites varies as per the components and sensors installed in them. These satellites have a shorter development team and cycles; thus, they can be developed and launched at a lower cost than traditional large satellites. Developments in computational technology and data analytics drove the miniaturization of satellite systems. This affordability and adaptability are fueling innovation across various sectors.



The newfound affordability and agility are driving a wave of innovation across numerous applications. Small satellites are being deployed for Earth observation, gathering high-resolution imagery for environmental monitoring and resource management. They are also facilitating global communication by forming constellations that deliver internet access to previously underserved regions. The small satellite market represents a dynamic and rapidly growing segment poised to reshape the space industry.



Market Drivers



The number of small satellites launched in the past few years has increased significantly due to their low cost, easier integration with launch vehicles, and technological advancements. SpaceX plans to launch about 12,000 satellites in the Starlink constellation, while Amazon is investing over US$ 10 billion to launch Kuiper. The plan is to send 3,232 satellites into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) by 2029. According to the FCC's license, half is expected to be deployed by mid-2026.



The small satellites market plunged in 2016 mainly due to launch failures. It further dropped slightly in 2018 when compared to 2017, owing to the decline in the number of small satellite launches. However, the market witnessed a robust pace in 2020 especially due to the launch of the Starlink internet satellite by SpaceX.



Recent Market JVs and Acquisitions:



A huge number of strategic alliances including M&As, JVs, etc. have been performed over the past few years:



In August 2023, Planet Labs acquired Sinergise, including Sentinel Hub, to accelerate the advancement of its Earth Data Platform and the delivery of Earth Observation (EO) data to customers. This acquisition also reflected Planet Labs' eagerness to invest in Europe and develop EO data applications.



In August 2021, SpaceX acquired Swarm Technologies, a company that manufactures and operates ultra-small satellites for IoT devices. Swarm's services will benefit from better capitalization and access to resources available to SpaceX.



Key Players



The market is highly fragmented with the presence of some players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including technology, purpose, offerings, etc. The following are the key players in the small satellite market:



Here is the list of the Top Players (Based on Dominance)

Amazon Kuiper

SpaceX (Starlink)

OneWeb Satellites

Planet Labs Inc.

Spire Global

Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., Ltd.

Satellogic

Capella Space

By Type: Smallsats is expected to remain dominant as well as the fastest-growing satellite during the forecast period

The market is segmented into picosatellite nanosatellites, microsatellites, minisatellites, and smallsats.

Smallsats weigh less than 1,200 kg. These satellites are simpler and use similar technologies as larger satellites.

SpaceX is a prominent leader in the small satellite industry, utilizing satellites primarily for communication and broadband internet services. The Starlink V2 Mini is in high demand in the small satellite market due to its 4x data capacity and advanced technology.

By Application Type: Communication is expected to remain the demand generator during the forecast period

The market is segmented into earth observation & meteorology, communication, scientific research & exploration, and others.

Rising demand for high-speed internet services coupled with growing digitalization across various verticals is augmenting the demand for small, especially for communication purposes.

Their lower orbital altitude compared to traditional satellites results in faster signal travel times, which is crucial for real-time communication services.

By End-User Type: Commercial is expected to remain the dominant and fastest-growing end-user of the market during the forecast period

The market is segmented into civil, commercial, defense, and others.

This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for internet services and mobile consumers.

The market is also being driven by the growing use of small satellites for surveillance purposes. Satellites can serve various commercial purposes such as weather forecasting, communication, and navigation.

Regional Insights: North America is expected to remain the largest market for small satellites during the forecast period

The market is dominated by Starlink, which has launched nearly 6,000 small satellites to date. Starlink plans to launch 12,000 satellites to provide global broadband connectivity.

Recently, the US government has also approved satellite constellations for the project Kuiper. These factors pave the way for the regional market.

Report Features

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Service portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

COVID-19 impact.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

By Type

Picosatellite

Nanosatellite

Microsatellite

Minisatellite

Smallsats

By Application Type

Earth Observation & Meteorology

Communication

Scientific Research & Exploration

Others

By End-User Type

Civil

Commercial

Defense

Others

By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA and Rest of North America)

Europe (Country Analysis: The UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America and the Middle East)

